On Thursday, the Gophers will look for their third win in four games when they take on the Maryland Terrapins (20-11, 11-9)

Wednesday night's matchup between the two programs will be the third between the two this season. Nebraska won both of the previous matchups, 81-79 in overtime in January and a much more comfortable 78-67 win in late February.

Minnesota (9-21, 3-18) - After starting the season 4-1 with wins over Western Michigan, St. Francis (BK), Central Michigan, and California Baptist, the Gopher hit their first bout of struggles in December, dropping five straight, including conference matchups against Purdue and Michigan as well as a matchup against then No.23 Mississippi State.

They would get back on track with wins over Arkasnas-Pine Bluff, and Chicago State before a game against Alcorn State was canceled due to COVID issues. Once they entered the heart of conference play, things became very difficult for the Gophers. They would lose their first two games against Wisconsin and Nebraska before picking up a win over Ohio State on January 12. That win over the Buckeyes would be their last win for over a month before they shocked Rutgers last week 75-74. They would look to end their season on a two-game winning streak by beating Wisconsin on Sunday but let a late lead slip, eventually losing 71-67.

The story of the season for the Gophers was ugly offensive performances, averaging just 62.7 points and shooting just 43% from the field, which ranked 281st in the country this season, including 31.9% from beyond the arc. While their defensive efforts were not abysmal, they weren't strong either - allowing 70.9 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot at over a 45% clip.

Maryland (20-11, 11-9) - The Terrapins got off to a fantastic start this season, winning each of their first eight games this season before dropping three straight to Wisconsin, Tennessee, and UCLA. Once the new year came around, the Terrapins had some struggles dropping four of their first six games of the new year before finding their footing in mid-January.

Starting with a win over Wisconsin on January 25, the terrapins would win six of their next seven games; however, as the season came to an end, the Terrapins would begin to struggle again, losing three of their last five including their final two games to Ohio State and Penn State.

The Terrapins are able to get it done on the offensive side of the court, averaging 70.7 points per game, but it's the defensive side of the court where they excel. This regular season, opponents averaged just 63.2 points a contest, the 27th-lowest average across Division I this season. The Terrapins' tough defense will be a challenge for a Minnesota offense that can struggle mightily at times.

Previous meetings:

Minnesota and Maryland have met two other times this season - both in the past month. On January 4, the Gophers fell to Maryland 81-46 in one of the worst losses in program history in terms of point differential. The Gophers would struggle again on February 22, this time an 88-70 loss at home.