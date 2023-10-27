Minnesota vs. Michigan State: How to watch, betting lines, and more
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are coming off one off their biggest win of the season over Iowa last weekend and now the Golden Gophers will look to make it two straight with a matchup against Michigan State on Saturday.
When, Where, How to Watch:
When: Saturday, October 28, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Huntington Bank Stadium (50,805) | Minneapolis, MN
TV: BTN | Cory Provus (PxP), Jake Butt (Analyst), Brooke Fletcher (Reporter)
Radio: KFAN | Mike Grimm (Pxp), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter)
SiriusXM: 108/195/SiriusXM App
Coaching matchup
Minnesota - P.J. Fleck (7th year at Minnesota ; 11th overall)
- Career Record: 78-52
- Record at Minnesota: 48-30
- Record against Michigan State: 1-1
Michigan State- Harlon Barnett (1st year at Michigan State; 1st overall)
- Career Record: 0-4
- Record at Iowa: 0-4
- Record against Minnesota: 0-0
Series History - Michigan State leads 30-18
Michigan State has had the majority of success in the series winning 30 of 48 matchups including five of the last six matchups overall.
Betting
Minnesota is a 7.5-point favorite over Michigan State as of Friday morning, with the over/under currently sitting at 40.5 points, one point up from the opening of 39.5.
Weather
According to Accuweather, Saturday will be a cold and wet day with some rain and snow throughout the day. Wind will be minimal but gusts will reach up to 12 mph. Expect up to half an inch of snow throughout the day. The high will be 35.
MINNESOTA GAME NOTES
COURTESY OF MINNESOTA GAME NTOES
1. Minnesota (4-3, 2-2 B1G) returns home Saturday for the first of two straight home games when it welcomes in Michigan State (2-5, 0-4 B1G) for the first time since 2017. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
2. The Golden Gophers are coming off a dramatic, 12-10 victory at Iowa Saturday, their first in Iowa City since 1999. The win snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series and returned Floyd of Rosedale, a bronze statue of a prized hog, to Minneapolis for the first time since 2014. Coupled with a win last season at Wisconsin, Minnesota is in possession of both Floyd of Rosedale and Paul Bunyan's Axe for the first time since 1993.
3. Dragan Kesich and Tyler Nubin were recognized for their standout performances in the win at Iowa. Kesich was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week, while Nubin earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors. Kesich scored all of Minnesota's points as he made four field goals against Iowa. He connected from 44, 43, 28 and 31 yards to propel the Gophers to their first victory at Iowa since 1999. Kesich is the first Gopher to make four field goals in a game since Emmit Carpenter did so in a losing effort at Penn State in 2016. He's also the first Gopher to do so in a win since Dan Nystrom made five field goals in the 2002 Music City Bowl against Arkansas. Nubin led a rejuvenated Minnesota defense that held Iowa to 11 rushing yards and 127 total yards of offense. Nubin was credited with four tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup in the win. With both players also winning the same awards on Sept. 5, Kesich and Nubin each tied the Gopher single-season record for their respective honors.
4. The Gophers held Iowa to 127 yards of total offense (11 rushing, 116 passing) and an average of 2.3 yards per play, including minus-3 yards in the third quarter and just 12 total yards in the second half. The 127 yards were the fewest by a Gopher opponent since New Mexico State had 91 total yards in the 2022 season opener and the third fewest allowed since 2000. The 11 rush yards were the fewest by a Minnesota opponent since Colorado had minus-19 in 2021 and the fewest for Iowa since gaining 1 yard against Michigan in 2019. The total yardage was the Hawkeyes’ lowest since tallying 66 yards versus Wisconsin in 2017.
5. The 2023 campaign is the seventh for head coach P.J. Fleck at Minnesota, where his record is 48-30. He is fifth in program history for overall wins and Big Ten wins (28) and sixth in games coached (78). Fleck's .615 win percentage is third best among the Minnesota coaches with at least 45 games under their helm behind only Henry L. Williams (.786, 1900-21) and Bernie Bierman (.716, 1932-41, ‘45-50). In his 11th season overall as a college head coach, Fleck is 78-52 (.600).
FACING MICHIGAN STATE
• Minnesota and Michigan State meet for the 49th time on Saturday. The Golden Gophers trail 18-30 in the series with the Spartans, and last year's win in East Lansing snapped a five-game losing streak to Michigan State. u The Golden Gophers are looking to win two in a row in the series for the first time since winning three straight from 2005-09. u Due to scheduling quirks, it'll be the first time in over six years the teams will meet in Minneapolis and just the second such meeting since 2012. The Gophers have hosted every other Big Ten team at least once since 2018, but they last faced the Spartans at Huntington Bank Stadium on Oct. 14, 2017.
• In Minneapolis, the Gophers trail 11-13 in the series. Minnesota is looking to snap a two-game losing streak at home, last winning at home over Michigan State, 42-34, on Oct. 31, 2009. P.J. Fleck is 1-3 all-time in his career against Michigan State, including an 1-1 mark at Minnesota and 0-2 record from his time at Western Michigan. His very first game as a college head coach took place at Michigan State when he led WMU in 2013.
• Minnesota has two Michigan natives on its roster. Redshirt freshman linebacker Tyler Stolsky is from Portage (Portage Central HS), while true freshman running back Darius Taylor hails from Detroit (Walled Lake Western HS). True freshman quarterback Drew Viotto also attended Walled Lake Western with Taylor, though Viotto is a native of Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, Canada. Michigan State has no Minnesotans on its roster.
• Spartans offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson held the same position at Minnesota for the 2016 season. Johnson also coached in the state at Augsburg (Minneapolis) in 1994 as offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator. He is an Austin, Minn., native and graduated from Lakeville High School. u Michigan State interim head coach Harlon Barnett spent two seasons on the Minnesota Vikings roster as a defensive back in 1995-96. Spartans defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Scottie Hazelton coached in the state of Minnesota at St. Olaf (Northfield, Minn.) from 2002-03 as defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator. Michigan State defensive line coach Diron Reynolds spent five years in the "Land of 10,000 Lakes" as the Vikings assistant defensive line coach from 2009-13.
• The Spartans, who are playing under interim head coach Harlon Barnett after Mel Tucker was fired on Sept. 27, enter the game with a 2-5 record overall and a 0-4 mark in the Big Ten. Michigan State opened the season with wins over Central Michigan and Richmond, but has since lost five straight, including a 49-0 shutout to Michigan last week. u Michigan State and Minnesota have two played two common opponents this year in Iowa and Michigan. The Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes and lost to the Wolverines, while the Spartans fell to both teams. u Katin Houser has played in six games this year for Michigan State, including starts in the last two contests. He's thrown for 392 yards on 39-of-67 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions for a quarterback rating of 111.24. Noah Kim started the first five contests with 91 completions on 160 attempts with 1090 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions for a 118.98 rating.
• Nate Carter is the only Spartan over 100 rushing yards this year, posting 565 yards and four touchdowns on 130 carries for an average of 4.3 yards per carry. Montorie Foster Jr., and Tre Mosley are tied for the team lead with 23 receptions. Foster Jr., has a team-best 287 receiving yards, while Mosley's two touchdown receptions are tied for the team lead with Tyrell Henry.
• Defensively, Cal Haladay leads the team with 48 tackles, while Malik Spencer is just one behind him. Aaron Brule has team highs in both tackles for loss (5.5) and sacks (3.0). Angelo Grose and Jaden Mangham each have a pair of interceptions to lead the Spartans, and Grose has added a team-high five pass breakups.
• Ryan Eckley is averaging 44.96 yards on 24 punts. Jonathan Kim is 7-of-9 on field goals with a long of 58 yards.
MICHIGAN STATE GAME NOTES
COURTESY OF MICHIGAN STATE GAME NOTES
• Michigan State (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) fell at home to No. 2/2 Michigan last Saturday night in Spartan Stadium, 49-0, while Minnesota improved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten with a 12-10 road victory at Iowa. • Saturday’s game marks the 49th meeting between Michigan State and Minnesota. The Spartans lead the all-time series, 30-18, including a 13-11 record in games played in Minneapolis. MSU beat Minnesota, 30-27, in its last trip to Minneapolis in 2017 and is 2-1 in games at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers defeated the Spartans last year in Spartan Stadium, 34-7. Overall, Michigan State has won 24 of the last 31 meetings, dating back to 1977, including five out of the last six.
• Secondary coach Harlon Barnett, who is in his 15th year overall on the Spartan coaching staff, was named acting head coach by MSU Vice President/Director of Athletics Alan Haller on Sunday, Sept. 10. Barnett came back to East Lansing in 2020 after spending two seasons (2018-19) as the defensive coordinator at Florida State. He previously spent 11 seasons (2007-17) as the secondary coach at Michigan State, including three seasons as the co-defensive coordinator (2015-17) and one as the associate head coach (2017), before departing for FSU. Barnett has coached in four New Year’s Six/BCS bowl games with the Spartans (2014 Rose, 2014 Cotton, 2015 CFP Semifinal, 2021 Peach) and has been on staff for three Big Ten Championship teams (2010, 2013, 2015).
• Redshirt sophomore running back Nathan Carter ranks fourth in the Big Ten and 41st in the FBS averaging 80.7 rushing yards per game (565 total). He also ranks second in the conference in carries (130) and seventh in all-purpose yards (645; 92.1 ypg), and leads the team with four rushing touchdowns. The UConn transfer has rushed for 100 yards in three of his first seven games as a Spartan, including a season-high 113 yards on 18 carries in his debut against Central Michigan in Week 1. He had 111 yards on 19 carries vs. Richmond in Week 2 and ran for 108 yards on a season-high 20 carries at Iowa in Week 5. Carter became the first Spartan since Jehuu Caulcrick in 2007 to score three touchdowns in a single quarter after running for three scores (2 yards, 44 yards, 6 yards) in the third quarter of the 45-14 win over Richmond in Week 2. According to PFF, Carter has rushed for 335 yards after contact (59 percent), which ranks fifth most in the Big Ten.
• Graduate senior Tre Mosley is tied for the team lead with 25 catches and two touchdown receptions. He is also second on the team with 237 receiving yards. Mosley has caught at least one pass in 24 consecutive games. The Pontiac, Michigan, product ranks 18th in school history with 123 career receptions and tied for 31st with 1,413 receiving yards. One of the most active members on the team in the community, Mosley has been nominated for both the AFCA Good Works Team and the Wuerffel Trophy for his work off the field.• Sixth-year graduate senior linebacker Aaron Brule leads the team in tackles for loss (5.5) and sacks (3.0) and ranks fourth with 34 tackles overall. Brule, who played four seasons (2018-21) at Mississippi State before transferring to Michigan State in 2022, will be playing in his 60th collegiate game overall on Saturday against Minnesota (40 at Mississippi State, 19 at Michigan State). For his career, Brule has 205 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks.
• Redshirt junior linebacker Cal Haladay leads the team and ranks tied for ninth in the Big Ten with 6.9 tackles per game (48 total). In addition, he ranks second on the team with five tackles for loss. He recorded the 250th tackle of his Spartan career on an 11-yard sack in the first half against Rutgers, and he has 264 total for his career in 36 games. Haladay led the Big Ten in tackles per game last season (10.0 avg.; 120 total). During the third quarter at Iowa, Haladay tied a school record with the third defensive touchdown of his career as he returned a fumble 42 yards for a scoop-and-score in the third quarter against the Hawkeyes. He had two interception returns for touchdowns in 2021 (30 yards vs. Indiana and 78 yards vs. Pitt in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl). Haladay is the fourth Spartan in school history to score three defensive touchdowns, joining RJ Williamson (2012-15), Shilique Calhoun (2012-15) and T.J. Turner (1997-2000). Haladay was named to preseason watch lists for the Butkus Award, the Bednarik Award and the Nagurski Trophy.• Michigan State's schedule currently ranks the third-toughest in the FBS, according to the NCAA (opponents with a .766 winning percentage; 36-11 record). The Spartans have played two Top-10 teams (No. 2 Michigan, No. 5 Washington) and six teams overall with winning records (Richmond, Washington, Maryland, Iowa, Rutgers, Michigan).
• MSU Vice President/Director of Athletics Alan Haller announced on Sept. 10 that former MSU head coach Mark Dantonio, the winningest head coach in school history, will return to the Spartan staff as an associate head coach. Dantonio will serve as an advisor to Barnett and the coaching staff on game days and throughout the week at practice and in meetings. After a storied 13 seasons as head coach of the Michigan State football program, Dantonio announced his retirement on Feb. 4, 2020. He finished his career with a record of 114-57 in East Lansing, 132-74 in 16 seasons overall. During his time at the helm of the Spartan program, Dantonio compiled an impressive list of accomplishments including three Big Ten Championships, two victories in the Big Ten Championship Game, victories in the 2014 Rose Bowl and the 2015 Cotton Bowl, and an appearance in the 2015 College Football Playoff, finishing his career as the winningest football coach in Michigan State history.
LAST TIME OUT
►SUMMARY• Michigan State fell to No. 2/2 Michigan, 49-0, last Saturday night before a crowd of 74,206 at Spartan Stadium.
►OFFENSE• Redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser made his first start at home and second overall of his career, going 12-for-22 passing for 101 yards.• Freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt played 15 snaps in his second action of the season during the second half against Michigan. Leavitt completed 4-of-7 passes for 32 yards and threw an interception in the fourth quarter.• Graduate senior wide receiver Tre Mosley had two catches for 9 yards . . . he has snared at least one catch in 24 consecutive games and in 41 of 43 career games played.• Redshirt sophomore running back Nathan Carter rushed 17 times for 36 yards . . . he has rushed at least 17 times in all seven games . . . Carter added two receptions for a season-high 25 yards to finish with a team-high 61 all-purpose yards . . . the 25 receiving yards is an MSU career high and the second-highest overall in his career, behind 47 yards vs. UCF during his freshman season at UConn in 2021.• Redshirt junior tight end Maliq Carr had two catches in the game, and has at least one reception in all seven games this season and in 13 straight games dating back to last season, as part of 19 of his last 21 games . . . overall, Carr has at least one catch in 23 of 31 games during his MSU career.• Michigan State was held to 182 yards of total offense (133 passing, 57 rushing).• The Spartans were shut out for the first time since falling 24-0 to No. 10 Indiana on Nov. 14, 2020.
►DEFENSE• Sixth-year graduate senior linebacker Aaron Brule logged an MSU career-high 11 tackles for his first double-digit tackle outing of his Spartan career, while it was his third double-figure tackle total of his college career, posting two outings during his time at Mississippi State . . . the 11 stops were the second most of his collegiate career behind 13 tackles vs. Vanderbilt in 2020 and just ahead of 10 tackles vs. LSU in the 2020 season opener . . . Brule has registered five or more tackles in four of the seven games this season.• Sophomore defensive back Malik Spencer recorded a career-high 11 tackles to tally his first double-figure tackle total of his career, as last Saturday's 11 stops bettered his previous career best of nine tackles, done twice this season, first in the season opener vs. Central Michigan (9/1) and most recently vs. Maryland (9/23) . . . Spencer's 11 tackles were his fifth game with seven or more stops this season.• Freshman linebacker Jordan Hall logged a season-best seven stops for the second straight week, matching seven tackles last week vs. Rutgers (10/14/23).
►SPECIAL TEAMS• Redshirt freshman Ryan Eckley averaged 46.9 yards per punt (seven punts for 328 yards), including a 52-yarder and one inside the 20 . . . Eckley is averaging 45.2 yards per punt this season.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB,, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.