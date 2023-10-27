The Minnesota Golden Gophers are coming off one off their biggest win of the season over Iowa last weekend and now the Golden Gophers will look to make it two straight with a matchup against Michigan State on Saturday.

Michigan State has had the majority of success in the series winning 30 of 48 matchups including five of the last six matchups overall.

Minnesota is a 7.5-point favorite over Michigan State as of Friday morning, with the over/under currently sitting at 40.5 points, one point up from the opening of 39.5.

According to Accuweather , Saturday will be a cold and wet day with some rain and snow throughout the day. Wind will be minimal but gusts will reach up to 12 mph. Expect up to half an inch of snow throughout the day. The high will be 35.

COURTESY OF MINNESOTA GAME NTOES

1. Minnesota (4-3, 2-2 B1G) returns home Saturday for the first of two straight home games when it welcomes in Michigan State (2-5, 0-4 B1G) for the first time since 2017. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

2. The Golden Gophers are coming off a dramatic, 12-10 victory at Iowa Saturday, their first in Iowa City since 1999. The win snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series and returned Floyd of Rosedale, a bronze statue of a prized hog, to Minneapolis for the first time since 2014. Coupled with a win last season at Wisconsin, Minnesota is in possession of both Floyd of Rosedale and Paul Bunyan's Axe for the first time since 1993.

3. Dragan Kesich and Tyler Nubin were recognized for their standout performances in the win at Iowa. Kesich was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week, while Nubin earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors. Kesich scored all of Minnesota's points as he made four field goals against Iowa. He connected from 44, 43, 28 and 31 yards to propel the Gophers to their first victory at Iowa since 1999. Kesich is the first Gopher to make four field goals in a game since Emmit Carpenter did so in a losing effort at Penn State in 2016. He's also the first Gopher to do so in a win since Dan Nystrom made five field goals in the 2002 Music City Bowl against Arkansas. Nubin led a rejuvenated Minnesota defense that held Iowa to 11 rushing yards and 127 total yards of offense. Nubin was credited with four tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup in the win. With both players also winning the same awards on Sept. 5, Kesich and Nubin each tied the Gopher single-season record for their respective honors.

4. The Gophers held Iowa to 127 yards of total offense (11 rushing, 116 passing) and an average of 2.3 yards per play, including minus-3 yards in the third quarter and just 12 total yards in the second half. The 127 yards were the fewest by a Gopher opponent since New Mexico State had 91 total yards in the 2022 season opener and the third fewest allowed since 2000. The 11 rush yards were the fewest by a Minnesota opponent since Colorado had minus-19 in 2021 and the fewest for Iowa since gaining 1 yard against Michigan in 2019. The total yardage was the Hawkeyes’ lowest since tallying 66 yards versus Wisconsin in 2017.

5. The 2023 campaign is the seventh for head coach P.J. Fleck at Minnesota, where his record is 48-30. He is fifth in program history for overall wins and Big Ten wins (28) and sixth in games coached (78). Fleck's .615 win percentage is third best among the Minnesota coaches with at least 45 games under their helm behind only Henry L. Williams (.786, 1900-21) and Bernie Bierman (.716, 1932-41, ‘45-50). In his 11th season overall as a college head coach, Fleck is 78-52 (.600).

FACING MICHIGAN STATE

• Minnesota and Michigan State meet for the 49th time on Saturday. The Golden Gophers trail 18-30 in the series with the Spartans, and last year's win in East Lansing snapped a five-game losing streak to Michigan State. u The Golden Gophers are looking to win two in a row in the series for the first time since winning three straight from 2005-09. u Due to scheduling quirks, it'll be the first time in over six years the teams will meet in Minneapolis and just the second such meeting since 2012. The Gophers have hosted every other Big Ten team at least once since 2018, but they last faced the Spartans at Huntington Bank Stadium on Oct. 14, 2017.

• In Minneapolis, the Gophers trail 11-13 in the series. Minnesota is looking to snap a two-game losing streak at home, last winning at home over Michigan State, 42-34, on Oct. 31, 2009. P.J. Fleck is 1-3 all-time in his career against Michigan State, including an 1-1 mark at Minnesota and 0-2 record from his time at Western Michigan. His very first game as a college head coach took place at Michigan State when he led WMU in 2013.

• Minnesota has two Michigan natives on its roster. Redshirt freshman linebacker Tyler Stolsky is from Portage (Portage Central HS), while true freshman running back Darius Taylor hails from Detroit (Walled Lake Western HS). True freshman quarterback Drew Viotto also attended Walled Lake Western with Taylor, though Viotto is a native of Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, Canada. Michigan State has no Minnesotans on its roster.

• Spartans offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson held the same position at Minnesota for the 2016 season. Johnson also coached in the state at Augsburg (Minneapolis) in 1994 as offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator. He is an Austin, Minn., native and graduated from Lakeville High School. u Michigan State interim head coach Harlon Barnett spent two seasons on the Minnesota Vikings roster as a defensive back in 1995-96. Spartans defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Scottie Hazelton coached in the state of Minnesota at St. Olaf (Northfield, Minn.) from 2002-03 as defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator. Michigan State defensive line coach Diron Reynolds spent five years in the "Land of 10,000 Lakes" as the Vikings assistant defensive line coach from 2009-13.

• The Spartans, who are playing under interim head coach Harlon Barnett after Mel Tucker was fired on Sept. 27, enter the game with a 2-5 record overall and a 0-4 mark in the Big Ten. Michigan State opened the season with wins over Central Michigan and Richmond, but has since lost five straight, including a 49-0 shutout to Michigan last week. u Michigan State and Minnesota have two played two common opponents this year in Iowa and Michigan. The Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes and lost to the Wolverines, while the Spartans fell to both teams. u Katin Houser has played in six games this year for Michigan State, including starts in the last two contests. He's thrown for 392 yards on 39-of-67 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions for a quarterback rating of 111.24. Noah Kim started the first five contests with 91 completions on 160 attempts with 1090 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions for a 118.98 rating.

• Nate Carter is the only Spartan over 100 rushing yards this year, posting 565 yards and four touchdowns on 130 carries for an average of 4.3 yards per carry. Montorie Foster Jr., and Tre Mosley are tied for the team lead with 23 receptions. Foster Jr., has a team-best 287 receiving yards, while Mosley's two touchdown receptions are tied for the team lead with Tyrell Henry.

• Defensively, Cal Haladay leads the team with 48 tackles, while Malik Spencer is just one behind him. Aaron Brule has team highs in both tackles for loss (5.5) and sacks (3.0). Angelo Grose and Jaden Mangham each have a pair of interceptions to lead the Spartans, and Grose has added a team-high five pass breakups.

• Ryan Eckley is averaging 44.96 yards on 24 punts. Jonathan Kim is 7-of-9 on field goals with a long of 58 yards.