Gophers Nation

Minnesota vs Nebraska: Gameday Preview - Keys to victory, picks, & more
It is officially the first Gophers game day of the 2023 season as the Golden Gophers kick off their season on Thursday evening against Big Ten West rival, the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Below, you can find everything you need to know about tonight's game, including keys to victory, predictions, and more!
OPPONENT PREVIEW
Please note this is taken from our summer preview of the Cornhuskers.
The Nebraska Cornsuhers are entering year one under head coach Matt Rhule, who comes to Lincoln after a short stint in the NFL. The former Penn State linebacker oversaw rebuilds at Temple and Baylor, but considering the conference, this might be Rhule's biggest challenge yet.
Previewing the Cornhuskers' offense
At quarterback, the Cornhuskers will turn over the reigns to former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims. It was initially a battle between Sims and former Texas starting quarterback Casey Thompson. Thompson has since transferred to FAU alongside former head coach Tom Herman.
The Cornhuskers return just a pair of starters on the offensive side of the ball in running back Anthony Grant and wide receiver Marcus Washington. They also return a pair of offensive linemen in left guard Turner Corcoran and right tackle Bryce Benhart. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, who comes to Lincoln after spending time with South Carolina, will look to turn around a Nebraska offense that averaged 22.6 points and 344.2 yards per game.
Having to replace three out of their five starters on the offensive line will be arguably their most significant challenge this season, especially seeing that they struggled at running the ball last fall.
There are several quality pieces on this Nebraska offense beyond Grant and Washington, including Virginia wide receiver transfer Billy Kemp.
Previewing the Cornhuskers' defense
The defense for Nebraska last year was terrible, allowing 27.6 points and 414 yards per game, but there is some hope here. The Cornhuskers saw some promise as the season went on, and they returned most of their defense from last season, including almost everyone in their secondary.
Defensive coordinator Tony White spent the prior two seasons at Syracuse, where the Oragne put together some quality defenses. He'll have a big challenge with this Cornhuskers team, but returning as much talent as they are this offseason (seven starters total) is a big win for White.
The Cornhuskers' biggest key to success this fall will likely come in their pass rush, which should be aggressive, looking at White's past tendencies at Syracuse. If that pass rush can find ways to get home on even a semi-consistent basis for the Cornhuskers, their secondary will be in a position to be a quality one this fall.
Overall:
Overall, this Nebraska team should be improved in 2024, but at the same juncture, it still has ways to go in its rebuild under head coach Matt Rhule. Their season opener against the Gophers will be an interesting one that sets the tone for their season. Looking at their schedule, a five or six-win season is possible, but this is a game the Gophers should win.
LOCKED ON GOLDEN GOPHERS: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS
KEYS TO VICTORY
1. Get the run game going early
Athan Kaliakmanis might have experienced playing quite a bit last season, but with him stepping into the starting role this fall as the full-time starter, there will be a little bit of extra nerves. There will also be the general nerves about it being the season opener for the program. To get those nerves settled early on, I think it will be important for the Golden Gophers to get the run game going early on. Mix in some easier passes early on to get Kaliakmanis into a rhythm, and it could end up being a quality day for the Gophers' offense.
2. Energy, energy, energy
This probably won't be a big issue for the Golden Gophers; P.J. Fleck always has his program ready to go. That being said, there's going to be a lot of energy from this Nebraska program that is looking to show that they're in a new era of football in Lincoln. We expect the Cornhuskers to come out firing on both sides of the ball and playing fast. It might be hard to match those energy levels early on, but if the Gophers don't let this game get away from them early on, they should be in a good spot as the game progresses and everyone settles in.
3. Make Jeff Sims uncomfortable
Making Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims uncomfortable on Thursday night will be another big key to victory for the Golden Gophers. While Sims has dual-threat capabilities, not allowing the Georgia Tech transfer to get comfortable in the pocket could end up playing a major factor. Sims at Georgia Tech was quite turnover-prone, especially when under pressure. The Gophers' pass rush was a huge focus throughout the offseason. Will that focus pay off in week one?
PREDICTIONS
Sean Williams - Site Publisher: Minnesota 31 - Nebraska 27
Dylan Callaghan-Croley - Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst: Minnesota 27 - Nebraska 23
Drew Toennies - Recruiting Analyst: Minnesota 27 - Nebraska 24
Kane Rob - Locked on Golden Gophers: Minnesota 23 - Nebraska 14
The Gophers Nation staff + Locked on Golden Gophers's Kane Rob all have the Golden Gophers taking Thursday night's game. Overall, this is a game where the Gophers' continuity on the staff and on the roster and their success over the last few years should play in their favor in this one. As mentioned above, don't be surprised if Nebraska comes out with a ton of energy in this one, but as long as the Gophers can make it through that initial burst early on, they should have enough to win this one on Thursday.
