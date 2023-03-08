The odds are stacked against the Gophers, who went 8-21 across their regular season, including 2-17 in conference play. If they're going to make a run, they'll have to go through a Nebraska team that only went 16-15 this season, including 9-11 in conference play but ended their season quite hot, making them a dangerous team entering the tournament.

Minnesota men's basketball will look to begin a Big Ten tournament run on Wednesday evening when they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament.

Wednesday night's matchup between the two programs will be the third between the two this season. Nebraska won both of the previous matchups, 81-79 in overtime in January and a much more comfortable 78-67 win in late February.

Minnesota - After starting the season 4-1 with wins over Western Michigan, St. Francis (BK), Central Michigan, and California Baptist, the Gopher hit their first bout of struggles in December, dropping five straight, including conference matchups against Purdue and Michigan as well as a matchup against then No.23 Mississippi State.

They would get back on track with wins over Arkasnas-Pine Bluff, and Chicago State before a game against Alcorn State was canceled due to COVID issues. Once they entered the heart of conference play, things became very difficult for the Gophers. They would lose their first two games against Wisconsin and Nebraska before picking up a win over Ohio State on January 12. That win over the Buckeyes would be their last win for over a month before they shocked Rutgers last week 75-74. They would look to end their season on a two-game winning streak by beating Wisconsin on Sunday but let a late lead slip, eventually losing 71-67.

The story of the season for the Gophers was ugly offensive performances, averaging just 62.7 points and shooting just 43% from the field, which ranked 281st in the country this season, including 31.9% from beyond the arc. While their defensive efforts were not abysmal, they weren't strong either - allowing 70.9 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot at over a 45% clip.

Nebraska - As noted above, Nebraska is a hot team entering the Big Ten Tournament. After starting the season 10-13, including 3-9 in conference play, the Cornhuskers won six of their last eight games of the season to end 16-15 and 9-11 overall.

It was an up-and-down start to the season for the Cornhuskers; they would start 3-3 through their first six games before trading winning and losing streaks throughout December, putting them at 8-6 entering the New Year. Notably, during their non-conference schedule, the Cornhuskers were challenged quite a bit, including a three-game stretch against Creighton, Indiana, and Purdue. January was extremely tough for them, going just 2-7 during the month, including a four-game losing streak entering February. Their 72-63 win over Penn State on February 5, however, seemed to unlock something in the Cornhuskers. While they would lose their next game to Michigan, they would eventually go on to win five of their last six to end the regular season.

The Cornhuskers were not great offensively this season, scoring just 67.7 points per game, but defensively were sound enough to keep themselves in most games, allowing 69.6 points per game while keeping opponents to a 42.3% field goal percentage.