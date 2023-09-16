Gophers Nation

Minnesota hits the road on Saturday afternoon to travel into ACC country to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels as both teams look to improve to 3-0 on the season.

When, Where, How to Watch

When: 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CT) Where: Kenan Stadium (51,000) TV: Televised on ESPN. Beth Mowins (PxP), Kirk Morrison (Analyst) Radio: KFAN | Mike Grimm (Pxp), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter) SiriusXM: 113 or 205; SXM app | Mike Grimm (Pxp), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter)



Players to watch - Minnesota



RB Darius Taylor - Taylor broke out last week against Eastern Michigan. Was it a sign of things to come going forward, or was it a flash in the pan? Taylor and the Golden Gophers' offensive line will have an opportunity to show just how real it is on Saturday. S Tyler Nubin - When you're facing a quarterback like Drake Maye but also facing a rushing attack, that can be dangerous. Nubin is going to be a huge part of the Golden Gophers' defensive success on Saturday. He's the leader of the defense, and he'll need to have a big game on Saturday. CB Tre'von Jones - A homecoming game for Jones; the Elon transfer has had a strong start to his Minnesota career so far this season and has been one of the Golden Gophers' better defensive backs. Going back to facing Drake Maye, it will be imperative that Jones, along with the rest of his counterparts, have quality days, limiting the YAC and maybe picking off a pass or two along the way.

Players to watch - North Carolina

QB Drake Maye - One of the most talented quarterbacks in the nation, Maye is going to be one of the best quarterbacks Minnesota has ever faced during Joe Rossi's time as defensive coordinator. The potential first-round pick hasn't had a huge start to the season, but he can break out at any time. RB Omarion Hampton - Hampton is coming off a huge game against Appalachian State, rushing for 234 yards on 26 carries and three touchdowns. Can that success carry over? LB Kaimon Rucker - If there is a player on the North Carolina defense who can wreck the game for the Golden Gophers, it is linebacker Kaimon Rucker. He already has 11 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

"He's as advertised. He's smooth and nothing rattles him. He's a great runner. He's a great athlete, very accurate and he can do it all." — P.J. Fleck on Drake Maye

KEYS TO VICTORY

From our Keys to victory article earlier this week

1. Create problems defensively on the early downs Forcing North Carolina into third and medium and third and long situations will be crucial in this one. With that, the Gophers are going to have to be disruptive on first and second down against both the Tar Heels' passing attack and rushing attack. Nebraska gave the Gophers some troubles on the ground in week one; it will be intriguing to see how the front seven handles the Tar Heels and running back Omarion Hampton, who is averaging 6.5 yards per carry this season. That also means the pass rush will have to be productive on early downs, even if it means not getting sacks; getting pressure on Maye on early downs but throughout the entirety of the game will be crucial. Drake Maye is a very good quarterback but does make his fair share of turnover-worthy throws; getting the Tar Heels in those third and long situations could create potential turnover opportunities for the Gophers. 2. Get creative offensively If the Golen Gophers are going to win on Saturday, they're going to have to do more than just their usual ground-and-pound style. To beat teams like the Tar Heels, the Golden Gophers must be creative in their playcalling, especially in the passing attack. The Gophers have a quality wide receiver room and one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the country in Brevyn Spann-Ford. If P.J. Fleck hopes to move his non-conference record at Minnesota to 20-1 this weekend, the Gophers must get the passing attack going. 3. Win the time of possession When you're facing a quarterback like Drake Maye, you want to keep him off the field as much as possible. The more he's on the field, the bigger chance he makes some sort of game-changing play that could ultimately decide the game. The Golden Gophers need to control the game clock in this one; offensively, they need to limit their three-and-outs and look to extend their drives as long as possible. On the defensive side of the ball, they'll have to be sound on 3rd-and-medium and 3rd-and-short situations. So far, in both of the Gophers' games this season, they have won the time of possession. In week one, that narrowly edged Nebraska in that department 30:42 to 29: 18 but against Eastern Michigan, had much bigger success with nearly 40 minutes of possession. In week one against South Carolina, North Carolina won the time of possession in their win but struggled in week two as Appalachian State wo

PREDICTIONS

Sean Williams - Site Publisher: North Carolina 28 - Minnesota 24 Minnesota's ground game stays hot, but North Carolina makes the more crucial plays to squeak out a win. Dylan Callaghan-Croley - Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst: North Carolina 27 - Minnesota 17 It's going to be very intriguing to see if the rushing attack can carry over last week's success. If they can, I see the Gophers coming out on top, but for now, I think North Carolina finds some stops in the second half and gets a late touchdown to win this one by 10. Drew Toennies - Recruiting Analyst: North Carolina 31 - Minnesota 24 Minnesota will play strong offensively, but North Carolina will be able to shut down the Gophers in the second half to escape the win.



