Minnesota vs. Northwestern - GAMEDAY CENTRAL

© Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
© Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports (© Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)
Minnesota looks to bounce back from their first loss of the season by taking on the Northwestern Wildcats on the road at Ryan Field tonight.

When, Where, How to Watch

When, Where, How to Watch:

When: Satuday, September 30. 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Ryan Field (47, 130) | Evanston, Illinois

TV: BTN | Lisa Byington (PxP), Anthony Herron (Analyst)

Radio: KFAN | Mike Grimm (Pxp), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter)

SiriusXM: 84/386/SXM App

Coaching matchup

Minnesota - P.J. Fleck (7th year at Minnesota ; 11th overall)

- Career Record: 75-50

- Record at Minnesota: 46-28

- Record against Northwestern: 4-3

- Career accolades: 2x MAC Coach of the Year (2014, 2016), MAC Champion (2016), Big Ten West champion (2019), Big Ten Coach of the Year (2019)

Northwestern- David Braun (1st year at Northwestern; 1st overall)

- Career Record: 1-2

- Record at Northwestern: 1-2

- Record against Minnesota: 0-0

- Career accolades: N/A


KEYS TO VICTORY

PREDICTIONS

Sean Williams - Site Publisher: Minnesota 31 - Northwestern 7

A "get right" conference game for the Gophers coming off their loss to North Carolina

Dylan Callaghan-Croley - Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst: Minnesota 24 - Northwestern 10

It's not going to be pretty but it should be a game that the Golden Gophers ultimately end up winning. Expect them to pull away as the game goes on.

P.J. Fleck Show - Northwestern

Stay tuned at Gophers Nation throughout Saturday night, Sunday, and Monday as we recap the Golden Gophers' matchup against North Carolina. Recaps, instant analysis, key takeaways, position grades, and more.


