Gophers Nation

Minnesota looks to bounce back from their first loss of the season by taking on the Northwestern Wildcats on the road at Ryan Field tonight.

- Career accolades : 2x MAC Coach of the Year (2014, 2016), MAC Champion (2016), Big Ten West champion (2019), Big Ten Coach of the Year (2019)

When, Where, How to Watch:

Sean Williams - Site Publisher: Minnesota 31 - Northwestern 7

A "get right" conference game for the Gophers coming off their loss to North Carolina

Dylan Callaghan-Croley - Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst: Minnesota 24 - Northwestern 10

It's not going to be pretty but it should be a game that the Golden Gophers ultimately end up winning. Expect them to pull away as the game goes on.