Minnesota vs. Northwestern: How to watch, betting lines, and more
The Minnesota Golden Gophers look to bounce back from their first loss of the season this Saturday as they take on the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston, Illinois, for their second Big Ten matchup of the season.
Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday's game, plus betting lines and weather updates.
When, Where, How to Watch:
When: Satuday, September 30. 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Rya Field (47, 130) | Evanston, Illinois
TV: BTN | Lisa Byington (PxP), Anthony Herron (Analyst)
Radio: KFAN | Mike Grimm (Pxp), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter)
SiriusXM: 84/386/SXM App
Coaching matchup
Minnesota - P.J. Fleck (7th year at Minnesota ; 11th overall)
- Career Record: 75-50
- Record at Minnesota: 46-28
- Record against Northwestern: 4-3
- Career accolades: 2x MAC Coach of the Year (2014, 2016), MAC Champion (2016), Big Ten West champion (2019), Big Ten Coach of the Year (2019)
Northwestern- David Braun (1st year at Northwestern; 1st overall)
- Career Record: 1-2
- Record at Northwestern: 1-2
- Record against Minnesota: 0-0
- Career accolades: N/A
Series History - Minnesota leads 56-36
The Golden Gophers hold the heavy advantage in the series and have won three straight matchups over the Wildcats and four of six since 2016.
|DATE
|LOCATION
|MINNESOTA
|NORTHWESTERN
|
11/12/2022
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
31
|
3
|
10/30/2021
|
Evanston, IL
|
41
|
14
|
11/23/2019
|
Evanston, IL
|
38
|
22
|
11/17/2018
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
14
|
24
|
11/18/2017
|
Evanston, IL
|
0
|
39
|
11/19/2016
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
29
|
12
|
10/3/2015
|
Evanston, IL
|
0
|
27
|
10/11/2014
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
24
|
17
|
10/19/2013
|
Evanston, IL
|
20
|
17
Betting
Minnesota enters this game as an 11.5-point favorite over the Northwestern Wildcats, while the over/under for the game is currently set at 38.5. Here are some notable trends entering this weekend courtesy of Oddsshark.
- Minnesota is 1-5 in their last six games against the spread.
- The under has hit in seven of Minnesota's last nine games.
- Minnesota is 1-4 against the spread in their last five games
- The Golden Gophers are 9-2-1 against the spread in their last 12 games at Northwestern
- Northwestern is 6-12 against the spread over their last 18 games and 1-13 straight up in their last 14 games.
- Northwestern has lost each of its last nine conference games
- The under has hit in eight of the last 11 matchups between these two programs.
|Week
|Opponent
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Final Score
|
1
|
vs Nebraska
|
-7.5 (DNC)
|
43 (Under)
|
13-10 MIN
|
2
|
vs E Michigan
|
-20 (DNC)
|
48 (Under)
|
25-6 MIN
|
3
|
at UNC
|
+7 (DNC)
|
52 (Under)
|
31-13 UNC
|Week
|Opponent
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Final Score
|
1
|
at Rutgers
|
+5 (DNC)
|
38.5 (Under)
|
24-7 RUT
|
2
|
vs UTSA
|
-1 (COV)
|
39
|
38-7 NU
|
3
|
at Duke
|
+17 (DNC)
|
48
|
38-14 DUKE
Weather
According to Accuweather, It should be great weather in Evanston on Saturday for this Big Ten West matchup. It will be a high of 74 in Evanston on Saturday but will drop into the low 60s as the day goes on. It should be a comfortable evening with no precipitation, but there will be some wind throughout the evening with gusts up to 21 mph.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB,, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.