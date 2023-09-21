Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday's game, plus betting lines and weather updates.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers look to bounce back from their first loss of the season this Saturday as they take on the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston, Illinois, for their second Big Ten matchup of the season.

- Career accolades : 2x MAC Coach of the Year (2014, 2016), MAC Champion (2016), Big Ten West champion (2019), Big Ten Coach of the Year (2019)

The Golden Gophers hold the heavy advantage in the series and have won three straight matchups over the Wildcats and four of six since 2016.

Minnesota enters this game as an 11.5-point favorite over the Northwestern Wildcats, while the over/under for the game is currently set at 38.5. Here are some notable trends entering this weekend courtesy of Oddsshark.

- Minnesota is 1-5 in their last six games against the spread.

- The under has hit in seven of Minnesota's last nine games.

- Minnesota is 1-4 against the spread in their last five games

- The Golden Gophers are 9-2-1 against the spread in their last 12 games at Northwestern

- Northwestern is 6-12 against the spread over their last 18 games and 1-13 straight up in their last 14 games.

- Northwestern has lost each of its last nine conference games

- The under has hit in eight of the last 11 matchups between these two programs.

