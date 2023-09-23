The Minnesota Golden Gophers are in Evanston, Illinois, on Saturday night to take on the Northwestern Wildcats. Both teams are coming off losing efforts in week three and are looking to bounce back in their second conference matchup of the season. Here are six players, three from both sides, that could potentially decide Saturday's game between the Golden Gophers and Wildcats.

RB Darius Taylor - Minnesota

After his last two performances, Taylor had to be on the list for today. The Michigan native has been phenomenal all season for the Golden Gophers, with 56 carries for 334 yards and two touchdowns. He has back-to-back performances of 130+ yards, including a 193-yard performance against Eastern Michigan in week two. Northwestern has allowed over 160 rushing yards per game this season, so Taylor has a favorable matchup on Saturday night against the Wildcats.



WR Cam Johnson - Northwestern

There are not many players on Northwestern's offense to be aware of. It's not an explosive offense by any means, but one player worth keeping tabs on is wide receiver Cam Johnson. The former Arizona State and Vanderbilt wide receiver has 12 receptions for 141 yards through three games. Johnson has been a quality wide receiver for his career with 146 receptions for 1,458 yards and ten touchdowns. Johnson will have a matchup for a quality Golden Gophers secondary that is looking to show last week against North Carolina was an exception and not the start of a trend.

DB Jack Henderson - Minnesota

The Southeastern Lousiana transfer had himself a huge game last weekend against North Carolina with 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and one pass deflection in the loss. Henderson will look to carry that success into this evening against the Wildcats. Through three games, he's the Golden Gophers third third-highest-rated defensive player and has been excellent in coverage.

LB Xander Mueller - Northwestern

One-half of Northwestern's impressive linebacker duo, Mueller, has been very good for Northwestern to start the defense. He will be vital to the Wildcats looking to slow down Darius Taylor on Saturday. The fourth-year player recorded 22 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks, as well as one interception—a good athlete with excellent fundamentals.

K Dragan Kesich - Minnesota

Kesich could be Minnesota's MVP through three games, and in a game that could be an ugly one, he could be a significant deciding factor in Saturday's matchup. So far this season, Kesich is 4-for-4 on extra point attempts and 7-for-8 in field goal opportunities.

LB Bryce Gallagher - Northwestern