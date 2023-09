Minnesota is coming off their first loss of the 2023 season and is entering week four with a 2-1 record on the season. Luckily for the Golden Gophers, their week four opponent is one of the weaker opponents in the Power Five, the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Wildcats, 1-2 on the season, are coming off their second loss of the season, a 38-14 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

Below, Gophers Nation goes over what to know about the Northwestern Wildcats.