Minnesota vs Penn State Preview

Minnesota enters the Big Ten conference playoffs as the 14 seed, and will face off against Penn State for the third time this season. The two teams split the series in the regular season, with both coming away with wins on their home court. The game will air on the Big Ten Network 25 minutes after the conclusion on Northwestern vs Nebraska, likely around 7:30pm central time. Here are three keys to the game if Minnesota hopes to advance.

Bring Your Own Energy!

Playing on a neutral site, there is no home court advantage. Because of that, you can't just rely on the crowd to get you going. Minnesota plays better when guys are getting fired up on the court and on the bench, so they need to bring that energy on their own tonight if they want to win. Lately it seems that Minnesota has been coming into games flat, and waiting until the second half to really start competing. That can't be the case tonight as Minnesota can't afford to fall behind early and have another hole to get themselves out of. The Gophers have proven to be a second half team, so if they come out with some energy and keep it close through the first half, they'll have a chance in the end.

Get Eric Curry Involved Offensively

During Minnesota's win over Penn State, Eric Curry scored a team high 22 points on 10-19 shooting, but in the loss scored just 1 point on six attempts. Penn State has a powerful big man, but he lacks the ability to step out and defend away from the basket. During the first meeting that's where Curry was able to take advantage as he could step away from the hoop and knock down uncontested mid-range jumpers. I think it's important to get him involved in the offense early, because if his shot is falling then that look is going to be available all game long. For a team that isn't great at creating good looks, that type of shot will be key.

Defend The Three Ball