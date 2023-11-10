Purdue in their first season under head coach Ryan Walters is 2-7 this season including 1-5 in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers are coming off their fourth straight loss, a 41-13 defeat at the hands of Michigan last Saturday night in Ann Arbor.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are coming off a heartbreaking loss to Illinois but will look to bounce back against one of the worst teams in the Big Ten this season, the Purdue Boilermakers.

Minnesota holds the series lead all-time at 41-34-3. While Purdue came out on top in last year's matchup in Minneapolis 20-10, the Golden Gophers won eight of the prior nine matchups between 2012 and 2021 including four straight from 2018 through 2021.

As of Friday morning, Purdue is a one-point over the Golden Gophers, the line flipping quite a bit after the Golden Gophers opened as a 2.5-point favorite. The over/under for the game is currently set at 47.5 points.

According to Accuweather , Saturday will be a nice day in West Lafayette with a high of 52 degrees. There is a limited chance of precipitation and wind will be minimal as well at just with gusts reaching just 12 mph.

• Following back-to-back road games, Purdue Football returns home for the first time in nearly a month. The Boilermakers host Big Ten West foe Minnesota at RossAde Stadium, their first home game in 28 days. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC. • The Boilermakers won last season's matchup 20-10 in Minneapolis, handing the No. 21 Golden Gophers their first loss of the season. • Last week at Michigan, Purdue held the No. 3 Wolverines to a season-low 110 rushing yards and became the first team to outgain them on the ground this season (125-110). • With eight fumble recoveries on the season, including five over the past two games, the Boilermakers rank second in the Big Ten and 10th nationally. • The Boilermakers won three of their four November games in each of the past two seasons. That includes closing out the 2022 regular season with three straight victories to win the Big Ten West outright and advance to the conference championship game for the first time in school history. • Cam Allen, ranked third on Purdue's all-time list with 12 career interceptions, recorded two INTs in last year's win over No. 21 Minnesota. Allen went on to earn Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance. • George Karlaftis will serve as the honorary captain for Saturday’s game. The 2021 All-American and member of the Den of Defensive Ends was a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft before going on to win the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs during his rookie season. • Dillon Thieneman, a consensus Midseason Freshman All-American, is one of 14 semifinalists up for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. He is the only Big Ten semifinalist for college football's best freshman. • Thieneman is a three-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week, the only defender in conference history to earn the weekly accolade three times in a season. As Purdue’s leading tackler, Thieneman ranks second nationally with 6.1 solo tackles per game. • Outside linebackers Kydran Jenkins and Nic Scourton have more sacks and TFLs than any other duo in the Big Ten. Both Boilermakers lead the conference with 7.0 sacks apiece, while Jenkins ranks second (12.5) and Scourton third (12.0) in TFLs. • Cole Brevard, Kydran Jenkins, and Antonio Stevens have recovered two fumbles apiece this season, leading the conference and ranking eighth nationally. • Deion Burks has caught six of Purdue's nine touchdown passes this season.

Minnesota and Purdue meet for the 79th time on Saturday with the Golden Gophers owning a 41-34-3 edge in the all-time series. Minnesota has won four of the last five meetings and eight of the previous 10. A Purdue win last season in Minneapolis snapped the Golden Gophers' four-game win streak in the series. Minnesota is looking to avoid its first back-to-back losses to Purdue since 2010-11. In West Lafayette, Minnesota trails 8-21 in the all-time series but has won two in a row and three of the last four at Ross-Ade Stadium. In its history, Minnesota had never won consecutive games at Purdue prior to prevailing in 2019 and 2021. The Gophers haven't lost there since 2017.

The two-game road win streak at Purdue is tied for Minnesota's longest against all FBS programs with two consecutive wins at Colorado State, Indiana, and Nebraska.

P.J. Fleck is 4-2 against Purdue as head coach of Minnesota and 4-3 against the Boilermakers overall. A win Saturday would make Purdue just the second school that Fleck has beaten at least five times in his Minnesota career. He's also beaten Nebraska six times with the Gophers.

Four players on Minnesota's roster hail from Indiana: redshirt junior OL Martes Lewis (Merrillville, Merrillville HS), true freshman WR T.J. McWilliams (Indianapolis, North Central HS), true freshman OL De'Eric Mister (Gary, West Side HS), and sophomore LB Rowan Zolman (Churubusco, East Noble HS)

Purdue has no Minnesotans on its roster. Boilermakers defensive line coach Brick Haley held the same title at Minnesota last season. In addition, from 2015-16, Haley was the defensive line coach at Texas while Minnesota tight ends coach Andrew Sowder was the quality control coach for the Longhorns' wide receivers in 2016.

Purdue offensive line coach Marcus Johnson was taken in the second round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings and played there for four seasons.

The Boilermakers enter the game with a 2-7 record overall, a 1-5 mark in league play, and a 1-4 record at RossAde Stadium. A win versus Illinois on Sept. 30 brought Purdue's record to 2-3, but it has since lost four in a row.

The Gophers and Boilermakers have four common opponents this year in Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Nebraska. Minnesota has gone 2-2 in those games with the wins coming over Iowa and Nebraska, while Purdue is 1-3 with the victory coming over the Illini. Hudson Card has completed 177-of-306 passes for 1,861 yards with nine touchdown passes and eight interceptions for a quarterback rating of 113.4.

Devin Mockobee is Purdue's top rusher at 562 yards and four touchdowns on 125 attempts, while Tyrone Tracy Jr., leads the team with five rushing touchdowns and an average of 5.4 yards per carry.

The receiving corps is led by Deion Burks who has a team-high 32 catches for a team-leading 469 yards and six of the team's nine receiving touchdowns. Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen's 54.8 receiving yards per game leads the team.

Dillon Thieneman leads the team in tackles (79), interceptions (3), and forced fumbles (2). Kydran Jenkins and Nic Scourton are tied for the Big Ten lead with 7.0 sacks, while Jenkins has a slight edge in tackles for loss at 12.5 to 12.0 as the duo ranks second and third in the conference, respectively. Marquis Wilson's six PBUs lead the team.

Jack Ansell is averaging 41.4 yards per punt, while Ben Freehill (3-of-6) and Julio Macias (2-of-6) have combined to make 5-of-12 field goals this year.

Tracy Jr., has a kickoff return for a touchdown this season and is averaging 28.1 yards per return, while TJ Sheffield is returning punts at a clip of 10.3 yards per return, good for second in the Big Ten and 19th nationally.

With assistance from the AP: Devin Mockobee rushed for 102 yards and a late touchdown to pad Purdue's lead, and the Boilermakers' defense fueled a 20-10 victory over No. 21 Minnesota last season in Minneapolis.

Cam Allen had two of Purdue's three interceptions of Tanner Morgan, one in the end zone in the second quarter and another in the closing minutes. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell returned from a one-game injury absence for the Boilermakers and bounced back from two first-half interceptions to direct two drives for scores in the final 5 minutes.

With star Mohamed Ibrahim out due to injury, the Gophers were held to 47 yards rushing on 26 attempts.

The Boilermakers had three turnovers and three three-and-outs over seven straight scoreless possessions until O'Connell found a rhythm on a 70-yard march midway through the fourth quarter that set up Mitchell Fineran's second field goal of the game for a 13-10 lead with 4:57 left.

The Gophers went three and out, and then Mockobee rumbled through their defense for a 68-yard gain to set up his score on the next play.

Bryce Williams, who led the Gophers with 35 yards on 11 rushes, scored on a 1-yard run to tie the game at 10 in the third quarter. After averaging 295 rushing yards over the first four games, the Gophers netted only 17 yards on the ground on 15 attempts in the first half.

The Gophers were unable to escape their earlier misfires. Matthew Trickett missed a 28-yard field goal in the first quarter. Morgan had a pass bounce off the chest of Michael Brown-Stephens and into Allen's arms in the end zone in the second quarter. The Gophers also got stuffed on fourth-and-1 from their own 29, when backup quarterback Cole Kramer ran a failed draw.

With assistance from the AP: Trey Potts ran 4 yards for the go-ahead touchdown 70 seconds into the second half, and Minnesota held on for a 20-13 victory at Purdue when the teams last met in West Lafayette in 2021.

After trailing most of the first half, Minnesota wasted no time turning the game in the second half. Tanner Morgan found Mike Brown-Stephens for 54 yards on the first play, Potts ran for 17 yards on the second play, and scored on the third play to erase the 13-10 halftime deficit on a wet, cool afternoon at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Minnesota sealed it with a Matthew Trickett 38-yard field goal with 1:46 to go and a Tyler Nubin interception with 47 seconds to play.

Potts ran 15 times for 78 yards while Morgan was 9 of 18 with 169 yards passing. Brown-Stephens tallied 105 yards on just two receptions.

Chris Autman-Bell hauled in a 32-yard TD pass to give Minnesota a 7-0 lead on its opening possession, but the Boilermakers answered with a short field goal and then a 7-yard TD pass from Aidan O'Connell to Milton Wright.

After Minnesota tied it at 10, Purdue closed out the half with a 42-yard field goal from Mitchell Fineran.

O'Connell was 33 of 51 with 357 yards and one interception. He was sacked four times and lost a fumble. Purdue did not score in the second half.