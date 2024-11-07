Minnesota vs Rutgers: Who are the projected starters for both teams?

Published Nov 7, 2024
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are entering this weekend on a four game winning streak and will look to extend that streak to five while also looking to improve to 7-3 on the season on when they travel to Piscataway to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Below, Gophers Nation offers the projected starters for Saturday's matchup between the Gophers and Scarlet Knights.

OFFENSIVE STARTERS
MinnesotaPOSRutgers

Max Brosmer

QB

Athan Kaliakmanis

Darius Taylor

RB

Kyle Monangai

Daniel Jackson

WR

Dymere Miller

Le'Meke Brockington

WR

Ian Strong

Nick Kallerup

TE/WR

Christan Dremel

Jameson Geers

TE

Michael Higgins

Aireontae Ersery

LT

Hollin Pierce

Ashton Beers

LG

Taj White

Greg Johnson

C

Gus Zilinskas

Quinn Carroll

RG

Kwabena Asamoah

Phillip Daniels

RT

Tyler Needham

DEFENSIVE STARTERS
MinnesotaPOSRutgers

Jah Joyner

DE

Aaron Lewis

Jalen Logan-Redding

DT

Kyonte Hamilton

Deven Eastern

DT

Malcolm Ray

Danny Striggow

RUSH/LB

Wesley Bailey

Devon Williams

LB

Dariel Djabome

Maverick Baranowski

LB

Tyreem Powell

Ethan Robinson

CB

Robert Longerbeam

Justin Walley

CB

Eric Rogers

Kerry Brown

SS

Shaquan Loyal

Aidan Gousby

FS

Michael Dixon

Jack Henderson

CB

Desmond Igbinosun

