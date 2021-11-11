Minnesota vs Western Kentucky Preview

Minnesota kicked off their season on Tuesday, defeating Kansas City 71-56 at home. Next up for the 1-0 Gophers is Western Kentucky, as they'll face off in North Carolina as part of the Asheville Championship. I'll be going over three keys to the game as well as a few players to watch from both teams.

Ben Johnson recorded a win in his debut as head coach of Minnesota. (FOX 9)

Strong Play In The Paint

When looking over the Western Kentucky roster you realize one thing immediately: they're loaded with size. Although not all of those bigs will receive playing time, the Gophers will still have some tough matchups inside. Western Kentucky started a 6'9 and 6'8 frontcourt duo, with both having strong frames at 230 pounds. The 6'8 Jairus Hamilton led the team in scoring with 21 points in their season opener. The three man rotation of Eric Curry, Charlie Daniels, and Jamison Battle will have to be physical with those two and try to limit their looks around the rim. Also an issue is 7'5 newcomer Jamarion Sharp who sees time off the bench and is a massive shot blocking threat. He's long and limber, and because of this I wouldn't be entirely surprised to see Treyton Thompson get some playing time against him. Treyton is the only one who comes close to matching his length, and Jamarion doesn't have the frame to take advantage of Treyton in the paint.

Wear Them Out

Similar to the Gophers, this Western Kentucky team doesn't look like they use their bench very often. Just three players got time off the bench in their opener, while one of those only played for a single minute. Their lone guard off the bench played just eight minutes, and their third bench player was a 7'5 big who the Gophers should be able to outrun up the floor. If the Gophers can play at a little faster pace on Friday, they have a chance to tire those guys out who are playing long minutes. Especially with Minnesota playing some small ball with three guards and Battle at the 4, speed may be at their advantage in this one.

Keep EJ Stephens Involved

With Jamison Battle and Payton Willis emerging as the go-to scorers for this team, EJ Stephens seems to be finding a role as that third scorer. We saw him spark a late run against Kansas City to help the Gophers pull away late, and he has the ability to put some points on the board in a hurry. He had 13 points and 3 assists in that game, proving he can produce when he has the ball in his hands. If Battle and Willis can produce like we expect, EJ's offensive spark could prove key if the Gophers are to win this game.

Key Players For Minnesota

Jamison Battle (6'7 Sophomore Forward)- 18 ppg, 3 rpg Payton Willis (6'4 Senior Guard)- 13 ppg, 6 apg EJ Stephens (6'3 Senior Guard)- 13 ppg, 6 rpg, 3 apg

Key Players For Western Kentucky