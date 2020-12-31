The Gophers got a steal on national signing day when they added Chanhassen (Minn.) linebacker Eli Mau to their 2021 recruiting class as a preferred walk-on.

Mau was one of ten finalists for the 2020 Mr. Football Award in the state of Minnesota after recording 42 tackles, six tackles for loss, and five sacks in five games.

He also played tight end, punted, and kicked for his team and helped lead them to an undefeated season and a sub-district championship this past year.