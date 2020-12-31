Minnesota was always the goal for in-state linebacker Eli Mau
The Gophers got a steal on national signing day when they added Chanhassen (Minn.) linebacker Eli Mau to their 2021 recruiting class as a preferred walk-on.
Mau was one of ten finalists for the 2020 Mr. Football Award in the state of Minnesota after recording 42 tackles, six tackles for loss, and five sacks in five games.
He also played tight end, punted, and kicked for his team and helped lead them to an undefeated season and a sub-district championship this past year.
ON COMMITTING TO MINNESOTA:
"What made me choose Minnesota was how they develop players not only on the field but off the field. Along with that the culture Coach (P.J.) Fleck has created within the program and the vision he has for the future. It has also been a goal of mine to play for my home state."
"They like my explosiveness and overall athleticism. I showcase on my film physicality, speed and ability to make plays against defenders."
Mau received offers from South Dakota State, St. Thomas, and others. He also had other preferred walk-on opportunities at Iowa State and Florida State as well.