The 6-foot-0, 180-pound Begalle committed to the Gophers on the spot after recieving an offer from Gophers on Tuesday afternoon. He also held offers from Army and Air Force.

Last season for Andover, Begalle was one of the state's top wide receivers, recording 74 recpetions for 1,252 yards and 12 touchdowns. Begalle is also an impressive tarck star including an 11.02 100-meter dash that he ran in 2023.

"Wow! After a great conversation with Coach Fleck, I'm truly blessed and excited to receive an offer from the Univesity of Minnesota," Begalle said on X. "I'm gonna be a Gopher!"

"They said they liked everything about me," Begalle said about P.J. Fleck's message to him when he receieved the offer. "They liked how I play the game andt hey like who I am as a person," he added.

For Begalle, it was an easy decision. He was immediately grateful for the offer he tells Gophers Nation. "I just knew I wanted to stay home and be around the people that genuinely care for me," he added.

P.J. Fleck was just as excited about his decision. "He was pumped," Begalle said. "He yelled out, 'Cam's gonna be a Gopher', and all the satff was pumped. It was such a great experience."

Begalle also told Gophers Nation, "I'm living my childhood dream. Blessed to be given this opportunity. My goal is to contribute to the success of the Gophers and pursuing eliteness! Row the boat!"

Begalle is the sixth commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle for the Gophers joining QB Jackson Kollock, TE Cross Nimmo, LB Emmanuel Karmo, DE Torin Pettaway, and DB Zack Harden.