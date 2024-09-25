Minnestoa commitment Kenedy Uzoma reclassifies to 2025
Minnesota class of 2026 commitment Kenedy Uzoma has reclassified. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound prospect out of Baltimore, Maryland has reclassified to the 2025 recruiting cycle he announced on Twitter, Wednesday afternoon.
Uzoma committed to the Gophers in late July over offers from Marshall and Temple.
By reclassfying, Uzoma will join an already crowded 2025 defensive line class fro the Gophers. He'll join the likes of Emmanuel Karmo, Abu Tarawallie, Colin Hansen, Rhett Hlavacka, Enoch Atewogbola, and Jayquan Stubbs on the Gophers defensive line.
The Gophers now hold three commitments in their 2026 recruiting class and 23 commitments in their 2025 recruiting class.
