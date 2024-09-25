PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVYyTFpOMllTNEgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Minnestoa commitment Kenedy Uzoma reclassifies to 2025

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Publisher
@RivalsDylanCC

Minnesota class of 2026 commitment Kenedy Uzoma has reclassified. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound prospect out of Baltimore, Maryland has reclassified to the 2025 recruiting cycle he announced on Twitter, Wednesday afternoon.

Uzoma committed to the Gophers in late July over offers from Marshall and Temple.

By reclassfying, Uzoma will join an already crowded 2025 defensive line class fro the Gophers. He'll join the likes of Emmanuel Karmo, Abu Tarawallie, Colin Hansen, Rhett Hlavacka, Enoch Atewogbola, and Jayquan Stubbs on the Gophers defensive line.

The Gophers now hold three commitments in their 2026 recruiting class and 23 commitments in their 2025 recruiting class.

