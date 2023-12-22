All five of the Gophers' starting five in Pharrell Payne, Joshua Ola-Joseph, Elijah Hawkins, Mitchell, and Cameron Christie had double-digit scoring efforts. Isaiah Ihnen and Parker Fox had eight and four points respectively off the bench.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers cruised to a comfortable 80-63 win on Thursday night against Ball State. Mike Mitchell led the Gophers with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field including 4-of-5 from three-point range.

In the win, the Gophers jumped out to a 13-3 within the first five minutes of the game and never looked back. That lead would grow to 26-9, Ball State would find some success following that point to end the first half, outscoring the Gophers 18-13 throughout the last nine minutes of the first half. The Gophers still entered halftime with a 39-27 lead.

Ball State would be a little bit more competitive in the second half, totaling 36 points but it wasn't enough to crawl back into the game as the Gophers' strong shooting continued with 41 second-half points of their own. Overall, the Gophers shot 52.6% in the game including 44.4% from three-point range but did have one of their tougher nights from the free-throw line hitting just 12 of 22 shots.



The win for the Gophers is their fourth straight, they're now 9-3 on the season including 1-1 in conference play. The Gophers will look to extend that winning streak to five next Friday against the Maine Black Bears before entering the heart of their Big Ten play schedule, playing 18 straight conference games to end the regular season.