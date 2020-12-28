TheGopherReport - Mohamed Ibrahim Named AP All-American

Ibrahim Named AP All-America

University of Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim was named Third Team All-America by the Associated Press today.

He is also the first Gopher running back to be named an AP All-American since Laurence Maroney was slotted on the Third Team in 2005.

Ibrahim is the third Gopher to be named an All-American by the AP in the last two seasons. In 2019, defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr., was named First Team and receiver Rashod Bateman was named Third Team.

Ibrahim, who was previously named Big Ten Running Back of the Year and All-Big Ten First Team, led the conference in the following categories: rushing attempts (201), rushing yards (1,076), rushing yards per game (153.7), rushing touchdowns (15), scoring (90), points per game (12.9) and all-purpose yards per game (168.4).

Nationally, he finished third in rushing yards per games, fourth in points per game, fifth in rushing touchdowns, sixth in all-purpose yards per games and eighth in rushing yards.

Ibrahim, who played in all of Minnesota's seven games, set a school record with a rushing average of 153.7 yards per game and tied a school record with four rushing touchdowns in a one game (did so at Maryland and at Illinois).In seven games, Ibrahim rushed 201 times (25th most in school single-season history) for 1,076 yards (23rd most in school single season-history) and 15 touchdowns (most ever for a junior at Minnesota and ranks fourth in school-single season history).

The Baltimore, Md., native also set a school record with eight straight 100-yard rushing games, which included the 2020 Outback Bowl and all seven games of the 2020 season.

In 28 career games, Ibrahim has rushed 517 times (12th in school history) for 2,840 yards (ninth in school history) and 31 touchdowns (sixth in school history).