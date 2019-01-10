At the halfway mark of the college basketball season, Minnesota senior forward Jordan Murphy continues to impress as the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced the John R. Wooden Award presented by Wendy's Men's Midseason Top 25.

Murphy earned a spot on the list for the second straight season, given to the top player in Division I college basketball. The San Antonio, Texas, native is second in the nation and leading the Big Ten averaging 12 rebounds per game, and is second among the Gophers with 14.5 points per game. With nine double-doubles to his name this year, Murphy is eighth in the country in that category after leading it last season.

He is one of the best in the nation in reaching the foul line, ranking ninth in free throw attempts nationally (122). Murphy is also second on the Gophers in blocks (15), third on the Gophers in assists (43) and fourth in steals (11) after starting every game for the Maroon and Gold.

Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances during the first half of the 2018-19 season, the list comprises of 25 student-athletes who are front-runners for the sport's most prestigious honor.

The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2019 John R. Wooden Award Men's Player of the Year presented by Wendy's. Players not chosen to the preseason list are still eligible for the Wooden Award™ late season list, and the National Ballot. The National Ballot consists of 15 top players who have proven to their universities that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the Wooden Award.

Nearly 1,000 voters will rank in order 10 of those 15 players when voting opens prior to the NCAA Tournament and will allow voters to take into consideration performance during early round games. The Wooden Award All American Team™ will be announced the week of the "Elite Eight" round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2019 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy's during the ESPN College Basketball Awards on Friday, April 12, 2019.