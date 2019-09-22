News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-22 16:52:32 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Muscadin "blown away" by the Minnesota visit

Gethro Muscadin
Gethro Muscadin (https://twitter.com)
David Sisk • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer

September has been a busy month for Gethro Muscadin. In between official visits to Kansas State, Kansas, and Texas Tech, the four-star center from Haiti took in the University of Minnesota campus l...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}