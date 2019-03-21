Head coach Chris Mack

DES MOINES -- 7-seeded Louisville and 11-seeded Minnesota match up today at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. For both, just reaching the NCAA Tournament is a feat that was not expected by national media before the season. Louisville is led by Chris Mack, who's in his first year with the Cardinals. Prior to Louisville, he coached Xavier, his alma mater, where he made the NCAA Tournament in eight of nine seasons and the Sweet 16 four times. Louisville started their season strong, making an appearance in the Top 25 poll, but their season has been defined by highs and lows. The Cardinals had big wins over No. 3 North Carolina, No. 5 Michigan State, and No. 16 Virginia Tech but had relatively bad losses to Boston College and Pitt. They also led Duke by 22 in mid-February but were unable to pull off the upset.

PLAYING STYLE & SCHEME

-- Usually play four out with only one true big, which is either Malik Williams or Steven Enoch. This is a pace-and-space, spread the floor offense. Louisville will shoot a lot of threes. -- Most possessions start with a high ball screen for point guard Christen Cunningham. Williams is more likely to pick-and-pop than Enoch. -- They'll also run some halfcourt motion sets with backside off-ball screens and cuts. -- Despite having great spacing, Mack also has his team crash the boards. Louisville rebounds well as a team. Small forwards Dwayne Sutton and VJ King are great reounding wings. -- Defensively, Louisville plays a pack-line defense, meaning they don't extend their man defense beyond the three-point line defense. This makes their defense more compact and connected. Pack-line defenses can give offenses the opportunity to shoot threes, but Louisville this year is allowing three-point attempts at an average rate. A more compact defense might make it harder to send deep entry passes to Jordan Murphy. -- Louisville has occassionally this year played a 1-3-1, although I wouldn't expect it against Minnesota. Jordan Murphy's attacked and passed out of a 1-3-1 zone this year very well. -- Louisville will double team bigs on and off. I'd expect Murphy to get double teams but not on every touch like against Purdue.

L-R: Malik Williams (5), Christen Cunningham (1), Jordan Nwora (33)

ROTATION

Starting PG Christen Cunningham: Samford grad transfer that's Louisville's true floor general. He's a smart player that takes high percentage shots, has a strong AST/TO ratio, and is rarely whistled for fouls. While Louisville's offense doesn't need for him to be a big scorer, the offense relies on him to create and make the right reads off the pick-and-roll. Not an excellent shooter but will take and hit threes with his feet set. He's struggled at times as an on-ball defender this season. Starting SG Khwan Fore: Richmond grad transfer that's a low-usage player and limited offensively. He took over as starter mid-year and is a very good defender, despite being undersized. Starting SF Dwayne Sutton: 6'5" junior wing that transferred to Louisville in 2017 after playing at UNC-Asheville as a freshman. For a wing, Sutton is a very good rebounder and is a volume and efficient three-point shooter. Starting PF Jordan Nwora: Much-improved sophomore who does a bit of everything for the Cardinals and is on NBA scouts' radar. He's a bucket-getter with a high IQ on both ends of the floor. He's by far Louisville's highest-usage player. Nwora is a good catch-and-shoot player with a quick, high release; he's shooting 37% from three and attempts about six per game. He doesn't use his dribble to create separation or dance, but is good at attacking the basket downhill with power and control. He also has a floater that he uses to finish over larger defender. Nwora is a decent but not elite athlete; he won't be leaping over Murphy and Oturu but has the tools that score on all three levels. Nwora's also a strong on-ball and team defender. Starting C Malik Williams: Sophomore that took over as the starting center mid-season but splits minutes fairly equally with Steven Enoch. Williams is an excellent rebounder, shot blocker, and the Cardinals' best defender. He's both foul-prone and prone to draw fouls. Over a third of his shots come from behind the arc, where he's a capable but not great shooter. C Steven Enoch: Junior transfer from UConn with a nice jump hook that he shoots with both hands. Enoch has a similar advanced statline as Williams: he's a good rebounder, foul-prone, prone to draw fouls, and a capable three-point shooter. He's not as good of a shot blocker as Williams and is also less likely to pop to the arc off of ball screens he sets. SG Ryan McMahon: Undersized junior 2-guard that's an excellent shooter. His role is to be a set feet shooter that spaces the floor. Poor on-ball defender. PG Darius Perry: 6'2" sophomore lead guard and former top-100 recruit that can create off the dribble and is a capable three-point shooter. He's struggled with turnovers this season. F VJ King: Junior former five-star who hasn't lived up to his five-star billing. King is a 6'6" forward who could be classified as either a 3 or 4 and defends both positions. He's a face-up slasher who doesn't often create for himself; his points come at the basket and in transition. He's an excellent athlete and good on-ball defender. While he doesn't have the frame of Murphy, he'll be able to match Murphy's bounce. Still, this makes for a favorable matchup for Jordan Murphy, who has more often struggled against taller defenders than athletic ones.

Khwan Fore (4), Jordan Nwora (33) and Dwayne Sutton (24) AP

RECORD & RANKINGS COMPARISON, PREDICTIONS

Minnesota vs. Louisville Team Record Kenpom Massey Composite Louisville 20-13 (11-9) 17 26 Minnesota 21-13 (11-12) 47 43

Vegas line: Louisville by 5

Kenpom: Louisville by 5 with a 35% chance of Minnesota victory

ESPN BPI: 27% chance of Minnesota victory

FiveThirtyEight: 32% chance of Minnesota victory

TeamRanking: 31% chance of Minnesota victory

TEAM STATS

When Minnesota has the ball... Category MINN Offense Louisville Defense Efficiency 56th - 110.8 16th - 92.5 eFG% 284th - 48.3% 20th - 46.4% TO% 114th - 17.6% 307th - 16.3% Off. Reb% 64th - 31.9% 66th - 25.8% 3PT% 285th - 32.1% 40th - 31.7% 2PT% 245th - 48.4% 23rd - 45.7% Blocked% 300th - 11.2% 226th - 8.0% Steal% 170th - 8.8% 339th - 6.4% Assists/FGM 19th - 60.2 76th - 48.4 3PA/FGA 347th - 28.8% 117th - 36.9%