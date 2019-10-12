On the Nebraska players’ effort tonight...

“I don’t know. I know I thought we had a team who was ready to play, I don’t think the weather had anything to do with it, I don’t think the cold had anything to do with it. We got pushed around on both sides of the ball up front, made mistakes, weren't physical on the perimeter. We got pushed around a little bit tonight, whether that’s a mindset thing, I don’t know, but it’s disappointing.”

On what he told the team after the loss...

“We had a long talk, just now. I don’t have time to tell you everything. I know where this is going, there’s going to be ups and downs. You’re never as good as you think, never as bad as you think, but we need to get a lot better at some basic things. I want the guys to get away for a couple of days then get ready to come back and go to work. We need to be a more physical team. We need to be a smarter team. I don’t like coaching a team that's not the most physical team, and we weren't. I give them (Minnesota) a ton of credit tonight. They were the more physical team. We’re going to do whatever we have to do to address that.”

On the struggles Nebraska had countering Minnesota’s defense...

“That was the difference. We started out pretty good on offense on three drives. We were digging into their territory. We thought if everyone played with some guts, played well, made some plays... First time we got it down there we went four-and-out. Second time I think we took a sack that killed the drive. Third time had the penalty, then the two-minute drive we would have had another first down to start the set and we jumped offsides on the perimeter. Those things can’t happen. At the end of the day, they rushed for 280, we rushed for 150. I don’t know the exact stats but they could rely on their run game, we couldn’t rely on it. We had some plays. We knew what run plays they were going to run and they ran them and they worked. Right now we are having to pick and choose run plays and try to scheme to much instead of just winning upfront and relying on our run game, and that needs to get fixed. It’s not an easy fix but we’re going to go to work and try to get really good at something in the run game that we can lay our hat on.”