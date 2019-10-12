Nebraska Postgame Quotes: Frost, Daniels, Vedral
SCOTT FROST
On the Nebraska players’ effort tonight...
“I don’t know. I know I thought we had a team who was ready to play, I don’t think the weather had anything to do with it, I don’t think the cold had anything to do with it. We got pushed around on both sides of the ball up front, made mistakes, weren't physical on the perimeter. We got pushed around a little bit tonight, whether that’s a mindset thing, I don’t know, but it’s disappointing.”
On what he told the team after the loss...
“We had a long talk, just now. I don’t have time to tell you everything. I know where this is going, there’s going to be ups and downs. You’re never as good as you think, never as bad as you think, but we need to get a lot better at some basic things. I want the guys to get away for a couple of days then get ready to come back and go to work. We need to be a more physical team. We need to be a smarter team. I don’t like coaching a team that's not the most physical team, and we weren't. I give them (Minnesota) a ton of credit tonight. They were the more physical team. We’re going to do whatever we have to do to address that.”
On the struggles Nebraska had countering Minnesota’s defense...
“That was the difference. We started out pretty good on offense on three drives. We were digging into their territory. We thought if everyone played with some guts, played well, made some plays... First time we got it down there we went four-and-out. Second time I think we took a sack that killed the drive. Third time had the penalty, then the two-minute drive we would have had another first down to start the set and we jumped offsides on the perimeter. Those things can’t happen. At the end of the day, they rushed for 280, we rushed for 150. I don’t know the exact stats but they could rely on their run game, we couldn’t rely on it. We had some plays. We knew what run plays they were going to run and they ran them and they worked. Right now we are having to pick and choose run plays and try to scheme to much instead of just winning upfront and relying on our run game, and that needs to get fixed. It’s not an easy fix but we’re going to go to work and try to get really good at something in the run game that we can lay our hat on.”
DARRIAN DANIELS, NOSE TACKLE
On the disappointing play on the defensive line...
“Out of position. I feel like we were out of position a lot of times. Just have to learn our fits and get it fixed…Once you get out of position, it messes up everything. It messes up what people see, and we get knocked out of position. And when we get knocked out of position, it just messes up everything. So, I feel as if everyone wasn’t in their proper fits. If we were able to minimize the movement, we would’ve been able to make a lot more plays.”
On the level of disappointment in this loss after a week of good practice…
“It’s a loss. Nobody wants to lose. We didn’t come up here to lose. We didn’t work hard all week to lose.”
NOAH VEDRAL, QUARTERBACK
On the first three drives…
“Things were good. I think the guys and the rest of us would’ve liked to finish those. I think it might have helped changed the game. But things looked clear. We had a good game plan and it was working, but you can’t shoot yourself in the foot. Gotta make things count, especially down in their territory.”
On running hurry-up offense after big plays...
“(The Gophers) dialed up some heat after an explosive play, which is one of their tendencies. They do a good job of disguising their stuff. I have to take that one on me. I have to get the ball out of bounds and not take that sack.”
On how he felt before the game…
“I felt really good. We had a good week of practice. I felt prepared. They gave us a lot of what we expected, so we were ready. Again, we just gotta avoid shooting ourselves in the foot and be more efficient down when it matters most.”