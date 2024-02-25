Cam Christie led the Gophers in scoring on Sunday with 14 points while also picking up four rebounds. Dawson Garcia was the only other Gopher to finish with a double-digit scoring effort, totaling 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-10, 8-8 Big Ten) fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-8, 10-7 Big TEn) on Sunday evening in Lincoln 73-55. The Gophers shot just 31% from the field in the defeat includingjust 28.1% in the first half.

Sunday's game started positively for the Gophers, quickly jumping out to a 5-0 lead in the first 90 seconds, however, Nebraska would score 12 of the next 16 points, taking a 12-9 lead at the 9:57 mark in the first half and never looked back after that point.

The Gophers who hit just 1-of-11 three-point attempts in the first, and made just 9-of-32 total shots in the first half at one point missed 10-of-11 shots, during which Nebraska stretched a three-point lead into a 26-14 lead with just under four minutes to go. The Gophers, however, would cut that lead to eight points by halftime, heading into the break down 28-20.

In the second half, the Gophers were able to improve on their poor first half shooting effort but not by much. While they totaled 35 points in the second half, the Gophers shot 34.6% from the field (9-of-26) with five of their nine makes coming from deep. They also were able to go the line for 17 free throw attempts in the second half, making 12-of-17.

Unfortunately for the Gophers, Nebraska also improved upon their first half shooting, making 14-of-32 attempts including 7-of-18 from three-point range. In the process the Huskers outscored the Gophers in the final 20 minutes of action 45-35.

The loss for Minnesota shouldn't come as a huge surprise. The Huskers have been incredibly tough to beat at Pinnacle Bank Arena, winning now 17 of 18 games this season. The Gophers have also struggled throughout the season away from Williams Arena, losing now six of eight games on the road.

The 18-point loss is only the Gophers second loss this season by double-digits. They also fell to Michigan State earlier this season 76-66.