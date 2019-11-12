News More News
New Minnesota offer: DeVere Levelston

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
It was a big Saturday in Minneapolis as the Gophers secured a big 31-26 win over Penn State. Among the many recruits in attendance was Tyler (Tex.) J.C. 2020 defensive end Devere Levelston, who pic...

{{ article.author_name }}