A new era in Minnesota women's basketball is being met with a new radio home.

It was announced Monday by iHeartMedia Minneapolis that 96.7 FM has become KFAN Plus and will serve as the home of Minnesota women's basketball, which is about to begin its first season under head coach Lindsay Whalen.

An expansion of KFAN 100.3, KFAN Plus will broadcast exclusively on HD Radio and can also be streamed digitally on iHeartRadio.

"We're thrilled to bring the Twin Cities some of the biggest and well-known national names in sports radio," said Chad Abbott, Program Director for iHeartMedia Minneapolis's KFAN, Twin Cities News Talk and KFAN Plus. "KFAN Plus will be a great expansion of KFAN Programming, providing our listeners with even more, around the clock, exclusive sports news content that they love."

In addition to Gopher women's basketball, KFAN Plus will broadcast both local and national sports news, including programming content from iHeartMedia Minneapolis's sports partnerships. The station will also feature a weekday lineup from Fox Sports Radio personalities, such as Dan Patrick and Colin Cowherd.

Last week, Minnesota announced its 2018-19 schedule which features 29 games, including 18 at home. The season begins Friday, Nov. 9 against New Hampshire. Tickets for the home opener are on sale now for just $5 for Zones 1 and 2 and just $1 for seats in Zone 3. Fans can purchase tickets online at GopherSports.com or by calling 612-624-8080.

Minnesota is coming off a 24-9 season and a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The team returns four of its top five leading scorers, 67.3 percent of its scoring, 67.4 percent of its minutes, 68.9 percent of its rebounds, 76.4 percent of its steals and 78.1 percent of its assists.