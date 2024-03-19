After earning a National Invitation Tournament (NIT) bid on Sunday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off against the Butler Bulldogs on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. CT at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Gophers will hope to put a sluggish end to their regular season and conference tournament behind them when they face the 18-14 Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are finishing up their second season under former Ohio State and Xavier head coach Thad Matta, after a 14-18 (6-14) season in 2022-2023. The Bulldogs 18 wins this season is their best since 2019-20 when they went 22-9 (10-8) under the head coach LaVall Jordan.

Advertisement

This season, Butler started off 10-2 on the season but would struggle at the beginning of Big East play, dropping five of their first six matchups. They would rebound to win five of their next six but then would suffer a five game losing streak before finishing off their regular season with back-to-back wins over DePaul and Xavier. They got bounced in the first round of the Big East tournament by Xavier last Wednesday. Tuesday's matchup is the fifth all-time between the two programs and the first since 2019 when the Golden Gophers traveled to Hinkle Fieldhouse as part of the Gavitt Games and were sent back home with a 64-56 loss. At home this season, Butler has been good but not unbeatable. They are 12-5 on the season but are 7-0 in non-conference play, picking up early season wins over Eastern Michigan, SE Missouri State, East Tennessee State, Texas Tech, Buffalo, California, and Saginaw Valley. Additionally, the Bulldogs have won each of their 15 non-conference games at home. The Golden Gophers, on the other hand, struggled away from Williams Arena this season with a 2-10 record including 2-8 in true road games. Their only wins on the road this season came against Penn State and Michigan.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD

WHEN: Mar. 19, 2024 - 8:00 p.m. CT WHERE: Hinkkle Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN) TV/STREAM: ESPNU/ESPN+ Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM) (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen) SPREAD: Butler -3.5 / 147.5 over/under



Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?

Minnesota Projected Starting Five Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists G Cameron Christie

11.3 3.5 2.2 G Elijah Hawkins

9.4 3.6 7.5 G Mike Mitchell

10.3 2.7 2.7 F Pharrel Payne

9.8 6.0 1.1 C/F Dawson Garcia

17.7 6.6 1.8

Who is Butler's projected starting five?

Butler Projected Starting Five Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists G DJ Davis

13.5 3.2 2.5 G Posh Alexander 11.2 4.6 4.9 G/F Pierre Brooks II

15.0 4.0 1.1 F Jahmyl Telfort

13.6 4.9 3.1 C

Jalen Thomas

11.4 4.6 4.9

Ranking Comparison

Ranking Comparison TEAM NET KenPom BPI HASLAM Minnesota 89 78

88

87 Butler 68 67 75 64

Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb% FT Rate Minnesota 54.3% 17.6% 30.8% 35.6 Butler 51.8% 15.2% 26.2% 27.0

Statistical Overview

STATISTICAL OVERVIEW Minnesota STAT Butler 18-14 OVERALL RECORD

18-14 75.4 SCORING OFFENSE

77.2 71.8 SCORING DEFENSE

73.7 3.7 SCORING MARGIN

3.5 47.2% SHOOTING %

45.2% 44.7% OPPONENT SHOOTING %

43.9% 35.8% 3P SHOOTING %

35.4% 69.3% FT SHOOTING %

79.2% 35.0 REBOUNDS PER GAME

35.3 10.1 O-REBOUNDS PER GAME

9.3 2.1 REBOUND MARGIN PER GAME

-0.8 1.4 ASSIST TO TURNOVER RATIO

4.4