NIT PREVIEW: Gophers face off against Butler in opening round
After earning a National Invitation Tournament (NIT) bid on Sunday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off against the Butler Bulldogs on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. CT at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The Gophers will hope to put a sluggish end to their regular season and conference tournament behind them when they face the 18-14 Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs are finishing up their second season under former Ohio State and Xavier head coach Thad Matta, after a 14-18 (6-14) season in 2022-2023. The Bulldogs 18 wins this season is their best since 2019-20 when they went 22-9 (10-8) under the head coach LaVall Jordan.
This season, Butler started off 10-2 on the season but would struggle at the beginning of Big East play, dropping five of their first six matchups. They would rebound to win five of their next six but then would suffer a five game losing streak before finishing off their regular season with back-to-back wins over DePaul and Xavier. They got bounced in the first round of the Big East tournament by Xavier last Wednesday.
Tuesday's matchup is the fifth all-time between the two programs and the first since 2019 when the Golden Gophers traveled to Hinkle Fieldhouse as part of the Gavitt Games and were sent back home with a 64-56 loss.
At home this season, Butler has been good but not unbeatable. They are 12-5 on the season but are 7-0 in non-conference play, picking up early season wins over Eastern Michigan, SE Missouri State, East Tennessee State, Texas Tech, Buffalo, California, and Saginaw Valley. Additionally, the Bulldogs have won each of their 15 non-conference games at home.
The Golden Gophers, on the other hand, struggled away from Williams Arena this season with a 2-10 record including 2-8 in true road games. Their only wins on the road this season came against Penn State and Michigan.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD
WHEN: Mar. 19, 2024 - 8:00 p.m. CT
WHERE: Hinkkle Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)
TV/STREAM: ESPNU/ESPN+
Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM) (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)
SPREAD: Butler -3.5 / 147.5 over/under
Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
Cameron Christie
|
11.3
|
3.5
|
2.2
|
G
|
Elijah Hawkins
|
9.4
|
3.6
|
7.5
|
G
|
Mike Mitchell
|
10.3
|
2.7
|
2.7
|
F
|
Pharrel Payne
|
9.8
|
6.0
|
1.1
|
C/F
|
Dawson Garcia
|
17.7
|
6.6
|
1.8
Who is Butler's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
DJ Davis
|
13.5
|
3.2
|
2.5
|
G
|
Posh Alexander
|
11.2
|
4.6
|
4.9
|
G/F
|
Pierre Brooks II
|
15.0
|
4.0
|
1.1
|
F
|
Jahmyl Telfort
|
13.6
|
4.9
|
3.1
|
C
|
Jalen Thomas
|
11.4
|
4.6
|
4.9
Ranking Comparison
|TEAM
|NET
|KenPom
|BPI
|HASLAM
|
Minnesota
|
89
|
78
|
88
|
87
|
Butler
|
68
|
67
|
75
|
64
Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb%
|FT Rate
|
Minnesota
|
54.3%
|
17.6%
|
30.8%
|
35.6
|
Butler
|
51.8%
|
15.2%
|
26.2%
|
27.0
Statistical Overview
|Minnesota
|STAT
|Butler
|
18-14
|
OVERALL RECORD
|
18-14
|
75.4
|
SCORING OFFENSE
|
77.2
|
71.8
|
SCORING DEFENSE
|
73.7
|
3.7
|
SCORING MARGIN
|
3.5
|
47.2%
|
SHOOTING %
|
45.2%
|
44.7%
|
OPPONENT SHOOTING %
|
43.9%
|
35.8%
|
3P SHOOTING %
|
35.4%
|
69.3%
|
FT SHOOTING %
|
79.2%
|
35.0
|
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
35.3
|
10.1
|
O-REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
9.3
|
2.1
|
REBOUND MARGIN PER GAME
|
-0.8
|
1.4
|
ASSIST TO TURNOVER RATIO
|
4.4
For Minnesota on Tuesday, playing strong defense will be imperative. While Butler is not an offensive juggernaut, their stringy defense makes them a tough team to beat once they cross the 70-point threshold with a 17-8 record. That record improves to 11-2 if they score 80 or more points.
The Gophers will also have to be ready to go from the tip offensively in the game. This season, Butler is undefeated when keeping opponents to under 70 points with an 11-0 record. In the Thad Matta ere as a whole, that record improves to 22-5.
Notably, the Golden Gophers offense has struggled over the last several weeks with four of their last six games seeing offensive outputs lower than 70 points including each of their last three.
