NIT PREVIEW: Gophers face off against Butler in opening round

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

After earning a National Invitation Tournament (NIT) bid on Sunday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off against the Butler Bulldogs on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. CT at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Gophers will hope to put a sluggish end to their regular season and conference tournament behind them when they face the 18-14 Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are finishing up their second season under former Ohio State and Xavier head coach Thad Matta, after a 14-18 (6-14) season in 2022-2023. The Bulldogs 18 wins this season is their best since 2019-20 when they went 22-9 (10-8) under the head coach LaVall Jordan.

This season, Butler started off 10-2 on the season but would struggle at the beginning of Big East play, dropping five of their first six matchups. They would rebound to win five of their next six but then would suffer a five game losing streak before finishing off their regular season with back-to-back wins over DePaul and Xavier. They got bounced in the first round of the Big East tournament by Xavier last Wednesday.

Tuesday's matchup is the fifth all-time between the two programs and the first since 2019 when the Golden Gophers traveled to Hinkle Fieldhouse as part of the Gavitt Games and were sent back home with a 64-56 loss.

At home this season, Butler has been good but not unbeatable. They are 12-5 on the season but are 7-0 in non-conference play, picking up early season wins over Eastern Michigan, SE Missouri State, East Tennessee State, Texas Tech, Buffalo, California, and Saginaw Valley. Additionally, the Bulldogs have won each of their 15 non-conference games at home.

The Golden Gophers, on the other hand, struggled away from Williams Arena this season with a 2-10 record including 2-8 in true road games. Their only wins on the road this season came against Penn State and Michigan.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD

WHEN: Mar. 19, 2024 - 8:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Hinkkle Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)

TV/STREAM: ESPNU/ESPN+

Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM) (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

SPREAD: Butler -3.5 / 147.5 over/under


Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?  

Minnesota Projected Starting Five
Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Cameron Christie

11.3

3.5

2.2

G

Elijah Hawkins

9.4

3.6

7.5

G

Mike Mitchell

10.3

2.7

2.7

F

Pharrel Payne

9.8

6.0

1.1

C/F

Dawson Garcia

17.7

6.6

1.8

Who is Butler's projected starting five?

Butler Projected Starting Five
Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

DJ Davis

13.5

3.2

2.5

G

Posh Alexander

11.2

4.6

4.9

G/F

Pierre Brooks II

15.0

4.0

1.1

F

Jahmyl Telfort

13.6

4.9

3.1

C

Jalen Thomas

11.4

4.6

4.9

Ranking Comparison

Ranking Comparison
TEAM NET KenPom BPI HASLAM

Minnesota

89

78

88

87

Butler

68

67

75

64

Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb% FT Rate

Minnesota

54.3%

17.6%

30.8%

35.6

Butler

51.8%

15.2%

26.2%

27.0

Statistical Overview

STATISTICAL OVERVIEW
Minnesota STAT Butler

18-14

OVERALL RECORD

18-14

75.4

SCORING OFFENSE

77.2

71.8

SCORING DEFENSE

73.7

3.7

SCORING MARGIN

3.5

47.2%

SHOOTING %

45.2%

44.7%

OPPONENT SHOOTING %

43.9%

35.8%

3P SHOOTING %

35.4%

69.3%

FT SHOOTING %

79.2%

35.0

REBOUNDS PER GAME

35.3

10.1

O-REBOUNDS PER GAME

9.3

2.1

REBOUND MARGIN PER GAME

-0.8

1.4

ASSIST TO TURNOVER RATIO

4.4

For Minnesota on Tuesday, playing strong defense will be imperative. While Butler is not an offensive juggernaut, their stringy defense makes them a tough team to beat once they cross the 70-point threshold with a 17-8 record. That record improves to 11-2 if they score 80 or more points.

The Gophers will also have to be ready to go from the tip offensively in the game. This season, Butler is undefeated when keeping opponents to under 70 points with an 11-0 record. In the Thad Matta ere as a whole, that record improves to 22-5.

Notably, the Golden Gophers offense has struggled over the last several weeks with four of their last six games seeing offensive outputs lower than 70 points including each of their last three.

