After an opening NIT win over the Butler Bulldogs last Monday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will take on the Indiana State Sycamores on Sunday afternoon at the Hulman Center on the campus of Indiana State in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Advertisement

Entering Sunday, the Indiana Sycamores are 28-6 on the season and have been dominant at home with a 13-1 record. The Sycamores have won seven of their last eight games with their only loss coming to Drake in the Mountain Valley Conference championship game 84-80. In their opening round matchup against SMU on Wednesday, the Sycamores defeated the Mustangs 101-92. For the Gophers, they'll enter with a 19-14 record overall but have struggled on the road with a 3-8 record. That third win of the season came last Monday in Indianapolis against Butler 73-72. The Gophers also won road games against Michigan State and Penn State. Here's what to know about Sunday's second round matchup in the NIT.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD

WHEN: Mar. 24, 2024 - 1:00 p.m. CT WHERE: Hulman Center (Terre Haute, Indiana) TV/STREAM: ESPN 2 Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM) (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen) SPREAD: Indiana State -7.5 / 163.5 over/under

Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?

Minnesota Projected Starting Five Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists G Cameron Christie

11.3 3.5 2.2 G Elijah Hawkins

9.4 3.6 7.5 G Mike Mitchell

10.3 2.7 2.7 F Pharrel Payne

9.8 6.0 1.1 C/F Dawson Garcia

17.7 6.6 1.8

Who is Indiana State's projected starting five?

Indiana State's Projected Starting Five Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists G Ryan Conwell

16.4 5.7 2.3 G Isaiah Swope 16.2 2.8 2.2 G Julian Larrry 10.7 2.9 4.8 G Jayson Kent 13.5 8.1 0.6 C

Robbie Avila

17.3 6.7 3.9

Ranking Comparison

Ranking Comparison TEAM NET KenPom BPI HASLAM Minnesota 89 76

85

83 Indiana State 28 43 41 37

Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb% FT Rate Minnesota 54.2% 17.5% 30.7% 35.0 Indiana State 60.0% 16.5% 23.7% 33.3

A few things to note with the four factors here for Indiana State. First, the Sycamores lead the country in effective field goal percentage at 60%. The Golden Gophers 54.2% is not too far behind at 38th nationally. On the other end of the spectrum, Indiana State is among the worst teams when it comes to offensive rebounding this season, with an offensive rebounding percentage of 23.7% which ranks 327th nationally.

Statistical Overview

STATISTICAL OVERVIEW Minnesota STAT Indiana State 19-14 OVERALL RECORD

28-6 75.4 SCORING OFFENSE

84.4 71.8 SCORING DEFENSE

72.0 3.7 SCORING MARGIN

12.4 47.2% SHOOTING %

50.5% 44.7% OPPONENT SHOOTING %

43.2% 35.8% 3P SHOOTING %

38.5% 69.3% FT SHOOTING %

79.7% 35.0 REBOUNDS PER GAME

35.7 10.1 O-REBOUNDS PER GAME

7.1 2.1 REBOUND MARGIN PER GAME

3.9 1.4 ASSIST TO TURNOVER RATIO

1.5