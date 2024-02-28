The loss is the Gophers' second straight and drops them to 17-11 on the season and 8-9 in Big Ten play. Illinois improves to 21-7 overall and 12-5 in the Big Ten, remaining in second place in the conference. It also marks the program's sixth straight loss to Illinois.

It was the first time that the Golden Gophers have allowed 100 or more points in a single game since 1988 when they allowed 107 points to Iowa and 103 points to Michigan.

Dawson Garcia had 29 and Cam Christie had 23 but it was not enough for the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Wednesday evening in Champaign as the Gophers fell to No. 13 Illinois Illini 105-97 in Champaign.

The Golden Gophers a a whole put forth a strong offensive effort in the loss, shooting 60.0% from the field including 70.0% from three-point range, but they had no answers for Illinois on the other end of the court. The Illini for the evening shot 61.3% including 45.5% from three-point range while going to the line 25 times, making 19 attempts.

The Illini also outrebounded the Gophers in the matchup 31-23 including nabbing 12 offensive rebounds they resulted in 15 second chance points.

Perhaps the Gophers' biggest weakness on Wednesday outside their defense was their bench. Only Braeden Carrington and Parker Fox came off the bench in the loss, playing a combined 22 minutes. However, neither player recorded a point or attempted a shot for the Gophers.

Illinois's bench in comparison, provided 18 points including 11 from forward and Minnesota native Dain Dainja. As a whole, the Illini dominated the Gophers in the paint, outscoring them 50-38.

As a whole five different Illini finished the game with double-digit scoring efforts including Terrance Shannon finishing with 29 points, Marcus Domask with 22 and Coleman Hawkins with 20.

Throughout the first half of Wednesday night's matchup it was a back-and-forth affair, neither team garnering more than a five point lead and it was only a three-point game heading into the half with Illini leading 48-45.

In the first half, Cam Christie had 17 points while Dawson Gracia contributed 14 of his own. The Gophers as a team shot 53.3% from the floor and 7-of-12 from three-point range. Illinois, was slightly better in the half making 58.1% of their shots and had a slight edge at the free throw line making 7-of-10 attempts to the Gophers 6-of-8.

The second half would start much like the first half, a back-and-forth affair. Through the fist 10 minutes of the half, Illinois was unable to grow their lead to anything more than five points with the Gophers nabbing the lead a trio of times but were unable to extend beyond a possession.

With under eight minutes to go, Illinois would go on a 8-2 run that grew their lead from 83-77 to 91-79 with just five minutes to go. A few minutes later, the lead would grow to a game high 14 points, for the Illini at 97-83.

The Gophers would make a valiant effort in the final two and half