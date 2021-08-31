Notebook: Ohio State coach Ryan Day previews Minnesota

Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day met with the media Monday to preview Thursday night's season opener against Minnesota.

Here are some of the main notes from Day's press conference:

- Day said Ohio State has had a good preseason and he thinks that his guys are ready to begin playing, but that going on the road and playing in front of a packed stadium is "going to be a challenge for us."

- Day said that the Buckeyes began preparing for Minnesota back in the spring as soon as their season schedule was finalized. "When we saw the schedule, we knew this was something we had to get game ready (for) early in the season," he said. He said coming right out of the gate with a conference game on the road with many young players will be a challenge.

- Day said his team got a lot of game reps in during the preseason to prepare for the Gophers. "We put in a lot of hard work with a lot of physical practices," he said. He said he is proud of the work Ohio State has put in and he feels good going into Thursday, "but you just don't know what you've got until you get out there."

- Day said that he is excited to get going and see what his team is made of, noting "that's the fun part about coaching." He said the hard part about it is that "you can't lose around here" at Ohio State, so you have to find a way to win each week -- especially in the season opener. "The goal is to go 1-0," he said.

- Day labeled Minnesota "a veteran team that has experience" and mentioned that two years ago the Gophers were a top-10 team in the country and some of the players that were a part of that team are still playing. "They're very, very well coached -- P.J. does a great job there," Day said. He said Minnesota takes care of the football and that they earn it.

- Day spoke about Minnesota running back Mo Ibrahim, saying that he breaks many tackles -- and that is why Ohio State spent so much time working on tackling in the preseason. He said that the Buckeyes have to do a good job of bringing Ibrahim down because "he's a very good running back."

- Day when asked whether or not his team is ready to play: "It's time to play. I guess we could prepare for another week, but they're tired of hitting each other. It's time to go play. I think that we're as prepared as we're going to be."