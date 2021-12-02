NSD Player Preview: Tariq Watson
PROMO SALE: PAY JUST $20.21 FOR YOUR FIRST YEAR WHEN YOU SIGN UPNational Signing Day is less than a month away, and Minnesota has put together a class that currently consists of 15 commits and rank...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news