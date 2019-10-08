News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-08 17:21:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Offense Film Pt. 2: Inside and Outside Zone vs. Illinois

Matty Brown
The Gopher Report

322 yards. That’s the rushing total Rodney Smith (211) and Shannon Brooks (111) combined for last Saturday against Illinois. The previous season high was 148 yards. How did Minnesota do it?With Tan...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}