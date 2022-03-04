Ohio defensive lineman Michael Kilbane talks Minnesota offer
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Minnesota on Wednesday offered Ohio defensive lineman Michael Kilbane. The four-star prospect out of St. Edward's (Oh.) has seen his recruitment take off over the last month after receiving his fir...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news