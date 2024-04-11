Nimmo chose the Gophers over offers from Arkansas, Illinois, Louisville, Purdue, and Rutgers as well as several Group of Five offers.

Minnesota has landed their fourth commitment of the 2025 recruiting cycle. On Thursday, Ohio tight end Cross Nimmo announced that he has committed to the Golden Gophers.

The commitment for Nimmo comes a few weeks after an unofficial visit to Minneapolis. He also took unofficial visits to Louisville and Rutgers before making his commitment.

"The biggest thing to me about Minnesota is the coaching staff's personalities. They all care about me and want me to become a Gopher," he told Gophers Nation following that visit."

During his visit, Nimmo was able to spend an extended period of time with Gophers tight end coach Eric Koehler. "I spent the most time with Coach Koehler and the conversations with him were great," he said."

That was not Nimmo's only visit to Minneapolis, as he also made a game day visit last September which helped make the Gophers an early contender for the Ohio native.

"It was a great time from the minute I walked into the room with all the recruiting people," Nimmo said following that visit. "I knew it was gonna be a great night. The environment was awesome and super electric, especially when the game was on the line"

Nimmo joins four-star quarterback Jackson Kollock, three-star defensive end Torin Pettaway, and three-star defensive back Zack Harden as members of the Gophers' 2025 recruiting class.