Another defensive end has scheduled an official visit to Minnesota. On Thursday, Tulsa (OK) native and Tulsa Will Rogers standout Josiah Hammond announced on X that he will be taking an official visit to Minneaota on June 14-16. I

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Hammond holds eight scholarship offers in his recruitment from Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, North Texas, Tulsa, UNLV, and Washington. Kansas State, TCU, and Texas Tech have also shown interest but have not extended an offer yet.

The Gophers only recently jumped into the mix for Hammond, extending an offer to him on Februray 22. Notably, its the first reported official visit that he has scheduled in his recruitment.

As a junior at Tulsa Will Rogers, Hammond recorded 44 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks and 27 quarterback pressures.

The Gophers so far have also scheduled official visits with Florida DE Wilnerson Telemaque, Texas cornerback Coleman Patmon, and Virginia DE Caleb Williams.