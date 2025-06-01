Oklahoma OT Daniel McMorris Joins Gophers 2026 Recruiting Class

Just minutes after adding priority target Mataalii Benjamin to their 2026 recruiting class, the Minnesota Golden Gophers added another top offensive line target in Norman (OK) standout Daniel McMorris .

McMorris, a longtime lean to the Gophers, announced his decision to join the Gophers after an official visit to the Twin Cities over the weekend. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound offensive tackle committed to the Golden Gophers over Oregon State, Tulsa, Kansas State, and Iowa State.

The Oklahoma standout is commitment No. 12 in the Gophers' 2026 recruiting class and the fourth offensive lineman to join the class. Alongside Mataalii Benjamin, he also joins in-state four-star prospect Andrew Trout and Wisconsin standout Gavin Meier.

McMorris's relationship with Gophers offensive line coach Brian Callahan went a long way in his eventual decision.

"I love Coach Cally," McMorris previously told Rivals. "He’s a good coach and even better person. We talk quite often, and every conversation there’s always something new."

"I think Coach Cally is an amazing coach, someone I could see turning me into a draft pick," he added. "The whole program is based on attention to detail, doing things at the highest level possible."

The Gophers throughout his recruitment also made it known how much of a priority he was for them.

"When I had a talk with Coach Fleck, he told me that I’m a must-have recruit to finish their 2026 class of linemen," McMorris said.

Now, the Gophers have their man and have put together one of the best offensive classes, if not the best offensive line class of the P.J. Fleck era this cycle.