After an impressive 3-0 start to the season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-0, 0-0)will meet their first test of the season on Saturday afternoon against the Michigan State Spartans (2-1, 0-0). It will mark the first meeting between the two programs since 2017, a 30-27 win for Michigan State in Minneapolis. The Spartans have won each of the last five matchups between the two programs since 2010 and hold an all-time series lead of 30-17.

Last week:

Last week, Minnesota defeated Colorado 49-7 while Michigan State went on the road to Washington for their first major test of the season. The Spartans struggled to stop the high-powered Huskies offense en route to a 39-28 loss in Seattle.

Storylines to watch for:

1. Can Minnesota establish a run game early? Minnesota should look to feed Mohamed Ibrahim early and often in Saturday's game, trying to establish a run game as they try to figure out how the passing game will develop without Chris Autman-Bell. If the Gophers can find consistent success on the ground, a lot of pressure will come off Tanner Morgan's shoulders and the Gophers' group of wide receivers and tight ends. 2. Who will step up in the loss of Chris Autman-Bell? The Gophers' wide receiver room will be tested now that Chris Autman-Bell is gone for the season. Who will step up in his absence and be the Gophers' top target in the passing game? Will it be Mike Brown-Stephens? Dylan Wright? or perhaps tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford? 3. Can Minnesota's secondary and pass rush limit Michigan State's passing offense? While Michigan State has a strong rushing offense, the Spartans' passing offense can be just as dangerous. Payton Thorne this season has been solid but not great for Michigan State, completing 60-of-94 passes for seven touchdowns while throwing four interceptions. Getting pressure on Thorne will be highly important in this one, which teams have struggled to do as Michigan State has allowed just four sacks this season.

Players to watch - Minnesota:

Minnesota will want to control the clock and the game overall on Saturday afternoon and Mohamed Ibrahim will of course be arguably the biggest part of their gameplan. Expect the Gophers to feed Ibrahim early and often. Michigan State's rush defense is a quality one, allowing 3.8, 0.8, and 2.9 yards per carry through their first three games.

If Minnesota is going to slow down Michigan State's offense, especially their run game, Sori-Marin will be a big part of that. He leads the Gophers in tackles with 16 including two tackles for a loss. Expect the defense to lean on his veteran leadership Saturday.

You could've gone with a variety of members of Minnesota's secondary for this spot but we'll go with Terell Smith who is one of Pro Football Focus's top-rated cornerbacks so far this season. Michigan State's passing game is a dangerous one so every member of the Gophers secondary will need to have strong games but expect Smith to line up across from Keon Coleman quite a bit, the Spartans' top receiver.

Players to watch - Michigan State:

Coleman has been Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne's favorite target thus far this season, with 15 receptions for 236 yards and three touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound wideout had nine receptions for 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns last weekend in the Spartans' 39-28 loss to Washington.

The former Wisconsin running back joined Michigan State this offseason and the Spartans hope he'll have a similar impact to Kenneth Walker. Berger so far this season has been solid for the Spartans. He's received 46 carries this season, totaling 254 yards and four touchdowns. He also had four receptions for 43 yards. A tough downhill runner but also elusive, Berger will be the toughest running back the Gophers have faced all season and their first real threat on the ground that they'll have to neutralize.

UNLV defensive line transfer Jacoby Windmon had a strong start to the season with 15 tackles including 6.5 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks through three games. After totaling 12 of those tackles and all of his tackles for a loss and sacks in his first two games, WIndmon was kept to just three tackles last week against Washington.

Michigan State's offense:

This Michigan State offense will be able to score against most defenses and if you're not careful, they can put up multiple scores pretty fast. Through three games, they're averaging 38.3 points and 430 total yards per game including 264 passing yards and 166 rushing yards. All overall improvements from an offense last season that was among the best in the Big Ten. Payton Thorne returns as the starting quarterback for the Spartans. Thorne can be efficient at times but does have a tendency to throw interceptions as well with 17 in his 20 career appearances. Getting pressure on him and forcing bad throws or poor decisions will be key. Kenneth Walker is gone for the Spartans but running backs Jalen Berger and Jerek Broussard both who transferred into the program this offseason are picking up the slack just fine. The two have combined for over 500 yards of total offense through three games and six touchdowns. Wide receiver Jalen Nailor is also gone after 37 receptions for 695 yards and six touchdowns a season ago. Jayden Reed does return for the Spartans this season after 59 receptions for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He was not available for the Spartans' loss to Washington last weekend and it's unclear if he'll be good to go on Saturday. The Spartans' offensive line is solid and has been strong at providing running lanes and keeping quarterback Payton Thorne off the ground. It will be a big test for a Gophers' front seven that hasn't created a ton of chaos yet this season.

Michigan State's defense:

The Spartans' defense was their biggest weakness last season and if their loss to Washington last weekend was any indication, it's not much better this season. While they've done a good job limiting damage on the ground, the Spartans' secondary is still a major issue in 2022. Last week, former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix completed 24-of-40 passes for the Spartans to the tune of 397 yards and four touchdowns. A bad sign for a Michigan State defense that allowed nearly 325 passing yards per game a season ago. Despite the Gophers' lack of experienced and high production depth at wide receiver, this is a good first matchup for the Gophers offense with Chris Autman-Bell lost for the season. If Tanner Morgan can limit poor decisions in this game, the Gophers offense should be able to move the ball through the air. It should be an intriguing matchup in the trenches as the Spartans' front seven was able to have great success against Western Michigan and Akron to open their season but struggled last week against Minnesota to get any consistent pressure on Penix.

Score Prediction: Minnesota 31 - Michigan State 28