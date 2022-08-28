Congratulations TGR readers, you've made it. Minnesota's 2022 season will get underway in just four days when the Gophers start their 2022 season against the New Mexico State Aggies.

New Mexico State entered the season in an interesting situation. The Aggies moved on from former head coach Doug Martin after their second 2-10 season in three years and hired former Gophers' head coach Jerry Kill. With the coaching staff change also came quite a bit of roster turnover with nine players leaving the program via the transfer portal and many more entering the program via the portal or from junior colleges. The coaching staff change and roster turnover created a lot of uncertainty about what type of team the Aggies would be entering this season, something that the Minnesota coaching staff spoke quite a bit about on Friday during their media availabilities. That being said, on Saturday, New Mexico State started their own season with a 23-12 loss to the Nevada Wolfpack, while just one game, it provided a glimpse of what the Gophers could possibly expect on Thursday evening. We'll get more into that as we go on, but first, let's look at three storylines to watch when the Gophers take on the Aggies of New Mexico State.

Storylines to watch:

Jerry Kill returns to Minnesota...

It's been an eventful last few weeks regarding Jerry Kill's return to the Twin Cities and how Kill is unsure if he'll shake PJ Fleck's hand on Thursday night. It's a curious situation, to say the least. Fleck when asked about it on Friday during his media availability was asked about the situation and simply answered that over his 10 years as a head coach, he's never not shaken another coach's hand at midfield. He How will Kill's return to Minnesota go? What will be the Golden Gophers faithful's reaction to his return? Will Kill and Fleck shake hands? What will Kill have to say following the game?

What will the Gophers get out of Tanner Morgan this season?

If Minnesota wants to meet the expectations they've set for themselves this season, sixth-year quarterback Tanner Morgan will need to have one of his better seasons as the Gophers' starting quarterback. In 2022, Morgan was simply not good enough for the Gophers, completing just 59.6% of his passes for 2,044 yards and 10 touchdowns while throwing nine interceptions. While you can't completely overlook the Aggies or their secondary, it's a defense and secondary that Morgan and the Gophers should have plenty of success against. The Gophers don't need Morgan to put up big numbers in this game, but you want to see him be efficient.

Mo Ibrahim return

One of the country's best running backs will return to the field on Thursday in Mohamed Ibrahim. The sixth-year running back was off to a terrific start last year against Ohio State, with 163 yards and two touchdowns in two-and-half quarters before suffering a torn achilles. While torn achilles injuries can be tough to come back from, the Gophers are confident that the Baltimore (MD) native will return to form in 2022. With New Mexico State's defense struggling against Nevada's rushing attack on Saturday, Ibrahim and the rest of the Gophers' backfield should have plenty of room to run.

A brief look at New Mexico State's offense:

If Jerry Kill had his way, New Mexico State's offense would be a run-heavy offense. However, with their lack of a quality offensive line and the likeliness they'll be playing from behind quite a bit, it will be tough for New Mexico State to run the ball to the level Kill would like to see. That being said, overall, the offense for the Aggies in 2022 is shaping up to be a rather weak one. The passing game has some intriguing options but can the Aggies' quarterbacks play at a high enough level? That remains to be seen. On the ground, New Mexico State struggled, averaging just 3.4 yards per carry against Nevada with 85 yards over 25 carries.

Players to know on the Aggies offense:

New Mexico State played a pair of quarterbacks in their game against Nevada on Saturday in true freshman Gavin Frakes and junior Diego Pavia. Based on their performances against Nevada, Frakes appears to be the likely starter on Thursday night for New Mexico State. In his first career game, Frakes completed 9-of-13 passing attempts for 143 yards and one touchdown while throwing one interception. While a pro-style quarterback, Frakes does have a bit of mobility and the ability to extend plays. He totaled two carries for 15 yards against Nevada. Minnesota will provide a much tougher challenge for Frakes and will be an intimidating first road start for the Oklahoma native.

A JUCO transfer, David made a big impact in his first game with the Aggies, bringing in seven receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown. He looks to be the Aggies' primary receiver entering the season, expect to see the ball thrown his way quite a bit on Thursday.

WR Jordin Parker

Another wide receiver to keep an eye on will be fellow JUCO transfer, Jordin Parker. He had four receptions for 59 yards on Saturday night. Expect Parker to line up mostly in the spot, at 5-foot-9 he also has quite a bit of speed, expect the Aggies to try to take the top of the Gophers' defense with Parker.

A brief look at New Mexico State's defense:

New Mexico State's defense was actually solid against Nevada for the most part. Though the Wolf Pack much like the Aggies' is coming off an offseason that had a ton of roster turnover following a coaching change, struggles from Nevada entering this season were expected. Against the pass, the Aggies were solid, keeping Nevada to just 78 passing yards on 23 attempts, an average of 3.4 yards per attempt. They'll face a much more talented offense however with the Gophers, so don't expect any sort of similar performance out of the Aggies. The Aggies' rush defense, however, took a beating against Nevada. The Wolf Pack totaled 179 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday night against New Mexico State. While Minnesota's offensive line will need to find it's form this season, the Aggies' front seven shouldn't provide much of a challenge. Expect M0 Ibrahim and the Gophers running back room to be running free on Thursday night.

Players to watch on New Mexico's defense:

Against Nevada, he showed quite a few flashes and totaled four tackles including two tackles for a loss. He'll be a good early test for a Minnesota offensive line that will be looking to find its rhythm early this season.

New Mexico State's top defensive back, Jackson had eight tackles against Nevada and one pass deflection. During his career at UNLV before transferring to New Mexico State, Jackson was a consistent presence in the secondary totaling 42 and 61 tackles in 2020 and 2021. You'll consistently find him around the ball.

Score Prediction: Minnesota 48 - New Mexico State 13