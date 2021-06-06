Otega Oweh planning summer visits

“I would say I am hearing the most from Seton Hall , Miami , Georgetown and Minnesota right now, of the schools who have offered me.” Oweh said. “I am talking with Miami, Minnesota and Seton Hall (about visits) but we haven’t been able to settle on those dates yet.”

Otega Oweh , the No. 128 prospect in the 2022 Rivals150, carries over 15 offers, but a few programs are sticking out to him.

Penn State: “I know they have a new staff right now, so they are trying to rebuild. My brother also went there obviously, so it is a legacy thing. I think it could be good for me to go there, with my versatility and all they could build the team around me.”

Miami: “They are saying they like my potential and where I could be as a player and they want to be the ones to help me get there. They just got a new coach who is very good, he played at a high Div. I level as well. They are telling me how I could thrive in their system.”

Minnesota: “They are kind of West Coast. They keep telling me they like how I play, and how it fits into how they are wanting to play, coming off screens and playing a downhill type of game.”

Seton Hall: “That is the hometown school, you know I am from Jersey so I hear a lot about Seton Hall. They are telling me they want to keep the New Jersey guys home and I got respect for that. They’re telling me how the guys they have had in the past, Myles Powell, Isaiah Whitehead, how much success they had and they could see me having the same thing.”

“I think schools like Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas and Oklahoma will be watching me closely in July. I have been hearing a lot from all of them.”