In his postgame press conference on Saturday night following the win, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck discussed the performance of the Gophers' run game on Saturday as well as the breakout performance of freshman Darius Taylor.

After a slow day against Nebraska in week one, the Minnesota Golden Gophers' rushing attack looked like its old self on Saturday night in their 25-6 win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

"Well, last week, we weren't able to do it enough because of possessions in the first half, under 20 plays. Then we're down 7-3, we run the ball opening drive, we get stuffed, and then we're 'alright, we better get moving this game, we can't let Nebraska and this game get away from us," P.J. Fleck said about last week's rushing attack in his post-game press conference Saturday. "This game was about 'we're staying with the run and ticking with the run, we're going to find out with Sean Tyler with Darius Taylor. We have got to establish a running back; we have to establish a running back room."

If Saturday was any potential inclination, the Gophers may have found their running back in Darius Taylor. Just one week after seeing just one carry against Nebraska, the Walled Lake, Michigan native recorded 33 tackles for 193 yards and one touchdown in the game.

"Every day, he's getting a little bit better," Fleck said about Darius Taylor. "Nic Mckissic-Luke is doing a great job with those running backs. It's really difficult to take a lot of guys who you, one, haven't coached before, and then, two, all are pretty much new into the program besides maybe one or two who haven't even played a lot and then put a true freshman into action that quickly, that's tough."

Outside of Taylor, who entered the program this offseason after signing with the Gophers as part of the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Gophers also brought in Western Michigan transfer Sean Tyler and another 2023 signee in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native Marquese Williams. Outside of the three newcomers, the Gophers had a pair of other inexperienced scholarship tailbacks in Bryce Williams and Zach Evans.

Williams, who had one six carries against Nebraska in the Gophers' season opener as the program's No. 2 tailback, missed Saturday's night game against Eastern Michigan with an undisclosed injury. Williams' being out for the game, as well as Sean Tyler fumbling the ball three times on Saturday night, allowed Taylor to be the Gophers' bell cow running back on Saturday.

"You can do with that maybe 10-12 plays and say, okay, we're going to get him his touches. But he had 33 touches tonight as a true freshman for close to 200 yards, and he fell short to DT again. That darn DT guy, he's pretty good," Fleck added.

"But Darius showed what he could do. That's why he was such a big recruit for us. But he's got to to play behind his pads more, play lower, he leans a lot instead of bends. But then, you know, 33 carries that's a lot, but he may have to take a few more here and there, maybe less. But he's got to do what's required and take that role on. But he's 218 pounds, he can handle that, and he came here to do it. It's not like he just came here and said, wow, I have to play now. He expected to play and wanted to play."