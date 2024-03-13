The Minnesota Golden Gophers continue to be aggressive in their recruiting at defensive end and have scheduled two more 2025 edge rushers for June official visits. Both visits are scheduled for the June 7 weekend.

The first new official visit scheduled is Michigan City, Indiana native Adrian Holley, a two-star prospect who has good size at 6-foot-6 and 285-pounds. In terms of offers, Holley holds a pair of Power Four offers from Cincinnati and Minnesota. He also has offers from Bowling Green, Illinois State, Miami (OH), Northern Illinois, Toledo, and Western Michigan.



Holley picked up his offer from the Golden Gophers just a few days ago on March 8. As a junior, Holley recorded 41 tackles including 15.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks for Michigan City according to MaxPreps.



The second prospect is a massive defensive end out of Modesto, California in 6-foot-8, 240-pound Alhassan Iddrissu. It's a small but strong offer sheet for the three-star prospect, with offers from Cal, Florida State, Michigan, Minnesota, USC, and Washington.



The Gophers originally offered Iddrissu in January and despite receiving offers from Cal, Washington, Florida State, and Michigan since then, the Gophers have remained a top suitor and will get their opportunity to make a strong impression in June.

