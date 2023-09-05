A pair of Minnesota Golden Gophers have earned Big Ten weekly honors for their performances in the Gophers' 13-10 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Thursday evening.
Safety Tyler Nubin was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Week alongside Illinois's Miles Scott. Nubin recorded three tackles in the win, including two interceptions, marking his ninth and tenth career interceptions. His second interception of the came with under a minute to go and gave the Gophers possession in Nebraska territory, eventually leading to Dragan Kesich's game-winner as time expired.
On that note, Kesich was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week. He was 2-for-3 in the game on field goal opportunities, including making a 47-yard attempt to win the game for the Golden Gophers as time expired. It was the Gophers' first 'walk-off' field goal since 2003.
Thanks to Nubin and Kesich, the Golden Gophers enter week two at 1-0 on the season and are now preparing for the Eastern Michigan Eagles.