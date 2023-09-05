News More News
ago football Edit

Pair of Golden Gophers earn Big Ten weekly honors

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports (© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

A pair of Minnesota Golden Gophers have earned Big Ten weekly honors for their performances in the Gophers' 13-10 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Thursday evening.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Safety Tyler Nubin was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Week alongside Illinois's Miles Scott. Nubin recorded three tackles in the win, including two interceptions, marking his ninth and tenth career interceptions. His second interception of the came with under a minute to go and gave the Gophers possession in Nebraska territory, eventually leading to Dragan Kesich's game-winner as time expired.

On that note, Kesich was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week. He was 2-for-3 in the game on field goal opportunities, including making a 47-yard attempt to win the game for the Golden Gophers as time expired. It was the Gophers' first 'walk-off' field goal since 2003.

Thanks to Nubin and Kesich, the Golden Gophers enter week two at 1-0 on the season and are now preparing for the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST

- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB, @JaredHalus, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers

- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}