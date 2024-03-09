Two Minnesota Golden Gopher wrestlers have advanced to the Big Ten Finals on Sunday evening with Patrick McKee (125) and Isaiah Salazar (184) will both compete for individual championship.

McKee who entered the tournament with a 12-5 reord defeated Maryland's Tommy Capul, Nebraska's Caleb Smith, and Rutgers' Dean Peterson to earn his spot in the finals. He'll take on Penn State freshman Braeden Davis.

Isaiah Salazar will enter Sunday's championship bout at 184 with a 20-1 record thanks to picking up wins over Northwestern's Troy Fisher and Michigan's Jaden Bullock. He'll also be taking on a Penn State Nittany Lion in his championship match as he'll take on Bernie Traux.

If McKee or Salazar were to win an individual championship on Sunday, it will be the program's first since 2022 when Gable Stevenson capped off his legendary career. However, it would be the first since 2015 for any Gopher wrestler NOT named Gable Stevenson.

If both McKee and Salazar bring individual titles back to Minneapolis, it would be the first time for the program since 2013 when Dylan Ness and Tony Nelson won titles at 149 and heavyweight respectively.

The championship matchups and third place matchups are set to start at 3:30 p.m. CT on Sunday at the Xfinity Center in College Park. Fans can watch via the Big Ten Network, B1G+, or the Fox Sports App.



