Roy moves up one spot from his last ranking at No. 176, the Wisconsin native remains the top-rated player in the state of Wisconsin and a top-11 offensive guard nationally. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound guard remains firmly committed to the Gophers.

Entering the Rivals250 for the first time is safety prospect Koi Perich out of Esko, Minnesota. One of the crown jewels of the Gophers' recruiting class, Perich has skyrocketed up the rankings after a tremendous senior season for Esko. While he has performed very well on the field, Perich's stock on the recruiting trail has also seen quite the rise with programs such as Ohio State, Florida State, and USC getting involved. He has scheduled upcoming official visits to both Ohio State and Florida State.