Berkley Prep (Fla.) offensive tackle Zach Perkins was in Minnesota for junior day this past weekend, and TGR caught up with him to hear more about his visit, his interest in Minnesota, and how his recruitment is shaping up.

"I watched the practice first and I fell in love with the energy and passion of Coach Fleck and his staff," Perkins told TGR. "It was a fast paced practice with a lot of moving and I lied that. I’ve been in communication with Coach Panagos the most so after I watched the practice we met with him and talked a little bit before we headed to the stadium."

The Gopher's Land-O-Lake's center for excellence stood out to Perkins, and he put Minnesota's facilities about an NCAA powerhouse.

"The facilities were phenomenal and the uniform felt great on me. After that I got to meet Coach Callahan personally and I really clicked with him. I liked his coaching style and the family atmosphere that was in the meeting room. Then we toured around the football facility which again were amazing by far the best I’ve seen. To me, it even passed Clemson."

Coach Panagos is the coach that has developed a relationship with Perkins, and he's gotten off on the right foot thus far.

"We have a very good relationship and we have talked a lot about what Minnesota can do for me academically and athletically. He told me I can earn a great business degree and even pursue my masters while I’m there. He has also told how Coach Fleck is turning the program around and how he teaches his players to be men with essential life skills. In some conversations we’ve talked about NFL ambitions and the help that he, Coach Callahan, and Coach Nichol can give me."