Perkins talks Minnesota junior day visit
Berkley Prep (Fla.) offensive tackle Zach Perkins was in Minnesota for junior day this past weekend, and TGR caught up with him to hear more about his visit, his interest in Minnesota, and how his recruitment is shaping up.
"I watched the practice first and I fell in love with the energy and passion of Coach Fleck and his staff," Perkins told TGR. "It was a fast paced practice with a lot of moving and I lied that. I’ve been in communication with Coach Panagos the most so after I watched the practice we met with him and talked a little bit before we headed to the stadium."
The Gopher's Land-O-Lake's center for excellence stood out to Perkins, and he put Minnesota's facilities about an NCAA powerhouse.
"The facilities were phenomenal and the uniform felt great on me. After that I got to meet Coach Callahan personally and I really clicked with him. I liked his coaching style and the family atmosphere that was in the meeting room. Then we toured around the football facility which again were amazing by far the best I’ve seen. To me, it even passed Clemson."
Coach Panagos is the coach that has developed a relationship with Perkins, and he's gotten off on the right foot thus far.
"We have a very good relationship and we have talked a lot about what Minnesota can do for me academically and athletically. He told me I can earn a great business degree and even pursue my masters while I’m there. He has also told how Coach Fleck is turning the program around and how he teaches his players to be men with essential life skills. In some conversations we’ve talked about NFL ambitions and the help that he, Coach Callahan, and Coach Nichol can give me."
Had an elite visit at the University of Minnesota today @CoachPanagos @Coach_Fleck @Callybrian pic.twitter.com/10ufO6GWQx— 🦍Zach Perkins🦍 (@zachperkins12) March 30, 2019
The energy that Coach Fleck always has is something that stands out in the minds of recruits, and what he said about the culture of the program stood out to the Florida lineman.
"I got to hear Coach Fleck’s H.Y.P.R.R. talk and and I loved it. I liked everything he said about community service and the Row the Boat mentality. He is by far one of the best head coaches I’ve met because he was different. He brought a different energy that I connected with.
Minnesota will be visiting Perkins in Florida to evaluate him further, and he is hoping to catch their eye and earn an offer.
"They are only taking 4 lineman next year with one already committed, so when Coach Callahan and Coach Panagos come down to Berkeley for spring I’m going to show them why I should be one of the other 3 lineman. I fell in love with Minnesota and I see why my former teammate Mayan Ahanotu chose this school."
Some in-house recruiting from Perkins former teammate Mayan Ahanotu has sold the program well.
"I see Mayan as and older brother and he has told me about the culture and how intense the practices are. He has told me if I am Willing to work coach Fleck’s culture will help me grow. It is working for him and he will be playing a lot next season."
Perkins is also seeing interest from Arizona State, Boston College, Kansas State, and Rutgers as well as the schools that have offered, Tulane and Western Kentucky. Perkins tells TGR that an offer from Minnesota would catapult them to the top of his list.