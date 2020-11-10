TheGopherReport - PFF: Gophers Defense vs. Illinois

PFF: Gophers Defense vs. Illinois
After posting PFF grades of 48.8 (Michigan) and 55.9 (Maryland), Minnesota turned in their best defensive performance of the season in their 41-14 win over Illinois with a grade of 66.1 on the defensive side of the ball.
This game featured their highest grades of the season in tackling, pass rush, coverage, and from their special teams unit.
|Defense
|Run Defense
|Tackling
|Pass Rush
|Coverage
|
66.2
|
56.5
|
74.4
|
80.0
|
63.4
Defensive Line
|Name
|Snaps
|Defense
|Run Defense
|Tackling
|Pressure
|
M.J. Anderson
|
9
|
93.0
|
59.3
|
71.1
|
94.5
|
Boye Mafe
|
38
|
81.5
|
62.7
|
78.9
|
88.1
|
Rashad Cheney
|
29
|
73.5
|
74.8
|
74.8
|
61.2
|
D'Angelo Carter
|
36
|
67.2
|
63.5
|
73.6
|
67.1
|
Esezi Ottomewo
|
50
|
66.8
|
64.2
|
54.7
|
65.2
|
Micah Dew-Treadway
|
41
|
50.8
|
50.5
|
71.3
|
55.6
|
Noah Hickox
|
3
|
31.1
|
60.0
|
----------
|
60.0
|
Thomas Rush
|
30
|
51.8
|
50.9
|
72.2
|
54.2
Notes:
- On just four snaps in pass rush, redshirt freshman MJ Anderson was credited for a strip sack and an additional pressure. Small sample size of course, but two-for-four on creating pressure is great.
- Senior Defensive Tackle Micah Dew-Treadway was the second lowest graded defensive lineman and he played the most snaps out of any interior defensive lineman. Expect the workload for Carter and Cheney to continue to increase.
- Junior rush end Thomas Rush continues to struggle, posting a low overall grade and low pass rush grade. He's created just four total pressures of any kind in 38 pass rush snaps this year.
Linebackers
|Name
|Snaps
|Defense
|Run Defense
|Tackling
|Coverage
|
Donald Willis
|
9
|
63.3
|
62.3
|
73.6
|
60.6
|
Cody Lindenberg
|
29
|
62.6
|
60.4
|
79.0
|
63.2
|
James Gordon
|
21
|
58.7
|
51.3
|
42.5
|
64.9
|
Mariano Sori-Marin
|
59
|
46.7
|
33.4
|
64.8
|
63.1
Notes:
- Another rough game for junior linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin as a low grade in the run game and a missed tackle brought his grade down to the lowest overall on the defense.
- In just nine snaps, the Gophers highest graded linebacker was redshirt freshman Donald Willis. Fellow redshirt freshman James Gordon IV got his first extended action and played a decent game, but had his grade dropped due to a missed tackle.
- True freshman Cody Lindenberg posted his best grade of the season and set a new high for tackles with three.
Cornerbacks
|Name
|Snaps
|Defense
|Run Defense
|Tackling
|Coverage
|
Justus Harris
|
59
|
64.3
|
64.8
|
79.6
|
63.5
|
Coney durr
|
59
|
61.3
|
67.0
|
77.0
|
59.7
|
Benjamin St. Juste
|
43
|
78.1
|
66.5
|
78.5
|
79.2
|
Terell Smith
|
9
|
48.4
|
60.0
|
----------
|
48.8
|
Phillip Howard
|
7
|
63.7
|
----------
|
----------
|
63.3
Safeties
|Names
|Snaps
|Defense
|Run Defense
|Tackling
|Coverage
|
Jordan Howden
|
59
|
55.3
|
70.0
|
83.4
|
48.5
|
Tyler Nubin
|
59
|
55.1
|
47.8
|
42.5
|
60.3
Notes:
- Both starting safeties continue to struggle in coverage
- Sophomore safety Tyler Nubin was marked down on three missed tackles, including one that led to a big Illinois touchdown.