TheGopherReport - PFF: Gophers Defense vs. Illinois

After posting PFF grades of 48.8 (Michigan) and 55.9 (Maryland), Minnesota turned in their best defensive performance of the season in their 41-14 win over Illinois with a grade of 66.1 on the defensive side of the ball. This game featured their highest grades of the season in tackling, pass rush, coverage, and from their special teams unit.

Gophers Defensive Grades vs. Illinois Defense Run Defense Tackling Pass Rush Coverage 66.2 56.5 74.4 80.0 63.4

Defensive Line

Defensive Line Grades Name Snaps Defense Run Defense Tackling Pressure M.J. Anderson 9 93.0 59.3 71.1 94.5 Boye Mafe 38 81.5 62.7 78.9 88.1 Rashad Cheney 29 73.5 74.8 74.8 61.2 D'Angelo Carter 36 67.2 63.5 73.6 67.1 Esezi Ottomewo 50 66.8 64.2 54.7 65.2 Micah Dew-Treadway 41 50.8 50.5 71.3 55.6 Noah Hickox 3 31.1 60.0 ---------- 60.0 Thomas Rush 30 51.8 50.9 72.2 54.2

Notes: - On just four snaps in pass rush, redshirt freshman MJ Anderson was credited for a strip sack and an additional pressure. Small sample size of course, but two-for-four on creating pressure is great. - Senior Defensive Tackle Micah Dew-Treadway was the second lowest graded defensive lineman and he played the most snaps out of any interior defensive lineman. Expect the workload for Carter and Cheney to continue to increase. - Junior rush end Thomas Rush continues to struggle, posting a low overall grade and low pass rush grade. He's created just four total pressures of any kind in 38 pass rush snaps this year.

Linebackers

Linebacker Grades Name Snaps Defense Run Defense Tackling Coverage Donald Willis 9 63.3 62.3 73.6 60.6 Cody Lindenberg 29 62.6 60.4 79.0 63.2 James Gordon 21 58.7 51.3 42.5 64.9 Mariano Sori-Marin 59 46.7 33.4 64.8 63.1

Notes: - Another rough game for junior linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin as a low grade in the run game and a missed tackle brought his grade down to the lowest overall on the defense. - In just nine snaps, the Gophers highest graded linebacker was redshirt freshman Donald Willis. Fellow redshirt freshman James Gordon IV got his first extended action and played a decent game, but had his grade dropped due to a missed tackle. - True freshman Cody Lindenberg posted his best grade of the season and set a new high for tackles with three.

Cornerbacks

Cornerback Grades Name Snaps Defense Run Defense Tackling Coverage Justus Harris 59 64.3 64.8 79.6 63.5 Coney durr 59 61.3 67.0 77.0 59.7 Benjamin St. Juste 43 78.1 66.5 78.5 79.2 Terell Smith 9 48.4 60.0 ---------- 48.8 Phillip Howard 7 63.7 ---------- ---------- 63.3

Safeties

Safety Grades Names Snaps Defense Run Defense Tackling Coverage Jordan Howden 59 55.3 70.0 83.4 48.5 Tyler Nubin 59 55.1 47.8 42.5 60.3