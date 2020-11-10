 TheGopherReport - PFF: Gophers Defense vs. Illinois
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-10 15:57:16 -0600') }} football Edit

PFF: Gophers Defense vs. Illinois

Connor Stevens • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer
@CStevensTGR

After posting PFF grades of 48.8 (Michigan) and 55.9 (Maryland), Minnesota turned in their best defensive performance of the season in their 41-14 win over Illinois with a grade of 66.1 on the defensive side of the ball.

This game featured their highest grades of the season in tackling, pass rush, coverage, and from their special teams unit.

Gophers Defensive Grades vs. Illinois
Defense Run Defense Tackling Pass Rush Coverage

66.2

56.5

74.4

80.0

63.4

Defensive Line

Defensive Line Grades
Name Snaps Defense Run Defense Tackling Pressure

M.J. Anderson

9

93.0

59.3

71.1

94.5

Boye Mafe

38

81.5

62.7

78.9

88.1

Rashad Cheney

29

73.5

74.8

74.8

61.2

D'Angelo Carter

36

67.2

63.5

73.6

67.1

Esezi Ottomewo

50

66.8

64.2

54.7

65.2

Micah Dew-Treadway

41

50.8

50.5

71.3

55.6

Noah Hickox

3

31.1

60.0

----------

60.0

Thomas Rush

30

51.8

50.9

72.2

54.2

Notes:

- On just four snaps in pass rush, redshirt freshman MJ Anderson was credited for a strip sack and an additional pressure. Small sample size of course, but two-for-four on creating pressure is great.

- Senior Defensive Tackle Micah Dew-Treadway was the second lowest graded defensive lineman and he played the most snaps out of any interior defensive lineman. Expect the workload for Carter and Cheney to continue to increase.

- Junior rush end Thomas Rush continues to struggle, posting a low overall grade and low pass rush grade. He's created just four total pressures of any kind in 38 pass rush snaps this year.

Linebackers

Linebacker Grades
Name Snaps Defense Run Defense Tackling Coverage

Donald Willis

9

63.3

62.3

73.6

60.6

Cody Lindenberg

29

62.6

60.4

79.0

63.2

James Gordon

21

58.7

51.3

42.5

64.9

Mariano Sori-Marin

59

46.7

33.4

64.8

63.1

Notes:

- Another rough game for junior linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin as a low grade in the run game and a missed tackle brought his grade down to the lowest overall on the defense.

- In just nine snaps, the Gophers highest graded linebacker was redshirt freshman Donald Willis. Fellow redshirt freshman James Gordon IV got his first extended action and played a decent game, but had his grade dropped due to a missed tackle.

- True freshman Cody Lindenberg posted his best grade of the season and set a new high for tackles with three.

Cornerbacks

Cornerback Grades
Name Snaps Defense Run Defense Tackling Coverage

Justus Harris

59

64.3

64.8

79.6

63.5

Coney durr

59

61.3

67.0

77.0

59.7

Benjamin St. Juste

43

78.1

66.5

78.5

79.2

Terell Smith

9

48.4

60.0

----------

48.8

Phillip Howard

7

63.7

----------

----------

63.3

Safeties

Safety Grades
Names Snaps Defense Run Defense Tackling  Coverage

Jordan Howden

59

55.3

70.0

83.4

48.5

Tyler Nubin

59

55.1

47.8

42.5

60.3

Notes:

- Both starting safeties continue to struggle in coverage

- Sophomore safety Tyler Nubin was marked down on three missed tackles, including one that led to a big Illinois touchdown.

