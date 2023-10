The Minnesota Golden Gophers got back into the win column on Saturday afternoon with a 34-23 win over the Louisiana Rajin' Cajuns

Gophers Nation has gathered all the data from PFF and put together the full list of grades and snap counts below to better see how each player performed versus the Rajin' Cajuns.

If you are unfamiliar with how the PFF grades work, check out this link to their website, breaking it all down RIGHT HERE.