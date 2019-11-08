Offensive Grades:

Offense: 76.9 (45th in the country, 5th in the Big Ten) Passing: 70.8 (62nd in the country, 6th in the Big Ten) Pass Block: 72.6 (46th in the country, 3rd in the Big Ten) Receiving: 65.9 (86th in the country, 7th in the Big Ten) Rushing: 78.5 (58th in the country, 6th in the Big Ten) Run Block: 73.3 (30th in the country, 6th in the Big Ten)

Quarterback

Dual-threat quarterback has been a problem on the ground as well as through the air for Penn State's opponents (Steve Manuel/BWI)

Adjusted Completion: 76.5% (6th in B1G) Deep Passing Passer Rating: 85.4 (12th in B1G) Under Pressure Passer Rating: 96.6 (4th in B1G) Kept Clean Passer Rating: 117.9 (6th in B1G) Passer Rating (<2.5 seconds): 129.9 (3rd in B1G) Passer Rating (>2.5 seconds): 95.3 (7th in B1G) Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has stepped in for Trace McSorley with little drop-off in production. Clifford's dual-threat ability causes problems on the ground as well as through the air for opposing defensive coordinators to plan for. He's graded 8th in the B1G as a passer at 72.8 and 7th in overall grade among QB's at 73.7. With 1,931 passing yards, Clifford ranks second in the conference and is second in touchdowns as well with 20. Often young quarterbacks have a problem turning the ball over, but Clifford has only thrown three interceptions and no fumbles lost this season. The key to limiting Clifford's production is to make him go through his progressions. When he gets the ball out quick to his hot read, his QB rating is among the best in the conference but when he has to hold onto the ball longer his efficiency drops. Three of his four interceptions come from holding onto the ball longer than 2.5 seconds. His passer rating under pressure is among the best in the Big Ten, so pressure isn't as important as keeping him in the pocket and forcing him to get the ball to his second, third, or fourth read. The Nittany Lion quarterback will take off if he can't find his man (third-most rushing yards for a QB in B1G) , so it will be important for Minnesota to keep him in the pocket and be solid in coverage.

Running Backs

There is no running back for Penn State with huge numbers this season, but there are four that have combined to run for 1,004 yards through the first eight games. Although not by much, Noah Cain is the lead back in terms of carries and leads the team in yards with 350. His 5.1 YPC is third on the team and has an elusive rating of just 72.3 which places him just 13th in the conference. Journey Brown gets the second most carries of the group and is second in yards with 297. His 5.8 YPC is second on the team. His 78.2 elusive rating is 8th in the conference, and breakaway % of 36.4 is 13th among qualifying backs. Ricky Slade and Devyn Ford are two backs that haven't gotten the carries to qualify, but they lead the team in breakaway percentage at 62.8 and 38.6 respectively.

Receiving

Wide Receiver KJ Hamler is turning heads nationally as one of the most explosive pass catchers in the country (AP)