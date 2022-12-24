With the Pinstripe Bowl less than a week away, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4) over the last few weeks have seen themselves become larger favorites over the Syracuse Orange (7-5). The Gophers opened as 6.5-point favorites back on December 5 but as of December 24 are now as large as a 10-point favorites over the Orange on some sports books.



Opt outs and transfer portal hurting the Orange:

A big part of the reasoning behind the increased odds in Minnesota's favor is that the Orange saw former defensive coordinator Tony White leave the program to become the new defensive coordinator at Nebraska. While former New Mexico and San Diego State head coach Rocky Long has been hired to replace White, the program has still seen quite a few key entries on the transfer portal. Among those transfer portal entries are defensive lineman Steve Linton, who had six tackles for a loss and six sacks for the Orange this season.They also lost a pair of key defensive backs Ja'Had Carter and Duce Chestnut. Offensively, the Orange saw star running back Sean Tucker opt out of the bowl game as he prepares for the NFL Draft while a seeing a trio of wide receivers in Anthony Queeley, Courtney Jackson, and Dom Foster all enter the transfer portal.



How Syracuse did this regular season: