Pitt makes the cut for four-star SF
Pitt has made the cut for four-star small forward Chisom Okpara out of La Lumiere. On Monday, Okpara announced a top six that included Pitt, Penn State, Washington, Northwestern and Harvard. “Coach...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news