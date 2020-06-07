If there is one position group that needs new leaders to step up entering the 2020 season, it is the defensive end room. Senior starters Carter Coughlin and Winston DeLattiboudere set the standard on a daily basis and now both have moved on from the program. With that, it is now time for younger players to step up in their own right and make a name for themselves.

WHO'S GONE?

Carter Coughlin

I’m going to count Carter Coughlin as a defensive end given that he spent 99% of his snaps on the line of scrimmage. Coughlin had a decorated Gophers career finishing with 159 tackles (107 solo). He ranks fourth all-time in school history with 40 tackles for loss and third all-time in school history with 22.5 career sacks. Additionally, he forced seven fumbles in the Maroon & Gold. As one of the original leaders of the 2016 class, Carter committed early to the Gophers over offers from blue bloods across the country and was a leader on the recruiting trail helping put together that class. Coughlin gave everything he had to the Gophers over the past four seasons and will be sorely missed. Coughlin was drafted in the 7th round, pick 218 by the New York Giants.

Winston DeLattiboudere The Tony Dungy Award winner and Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner for 2019, Winston will be remembered well for his work off the field as well as his play on it. An emotional leader for the team in 2019, Winston finished his Minnesota career with 83 tackles (43 solo), 13.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. Known for being steady against the run rather than a pass rush specialist, it is without a doubt that DeLattiboudere was well respected in the locker room and was a leader for the team that will be missed in 2020. Tai’yon Devers Everyone remembers Devers bursting onto the scene as a true freshman with his two sack and two forced fumble performance against Oregon State. Unfortunately, with a new defensive line coach nearly every year for Devers he was never able to build upon his freshman campaign but still was a solid rotation player for the Gophers in 2019, finishing with eight tackles and two sacks.

WHO'S BACK?

Esezi Otomewo An original from Fleck’s first class at Minnesota in 2017, Otomewo was originally committed to Western Michigan before following PJ to Minnesota. Esezi was the Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year in 2017 and was named Outstanding Defensive Freshman on the team in 2018. In 2019, Otomewo recorded 22 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks also finishing with high quality 71.2 PFF grade. Esezi is my pick to start at the strongside defensive end position. I expect him to have a solid year.

Boye Mafe Mafe is receiving a lot of the hype coming into 2020 after tallying six tackles against Georgia Tech in the bowl game in 2018. Last season, Mafe contributed 14 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and three sacks playing mostly in second & long and third down situations. Now, Boye will have the opportunity to start at the R position from day one and will likely see a large increase in snap count. Mafe finished sixth overall among the defensive players in PFF grade at 77.2, which is borderline elite. This included a 75.2 pass rush grade. Many are expecting Mafe to take a large jump in 2020 and we may find him on some sort of All-Big Ten team come December.

MJ Anderson The redshirt freshman from St. Louis, MO played in only three snaps last season against Maryland but is expected to be in the rotation now his second year on campus. Anderson will be asked upon to contribute this season as depth behind Mafe and Otomewo is thin. As a high schooler, MJ was given a 5.6 Rivals rating and committed to Minnesota over offers from Notre Dame, Nebraska, South Carolina, and Arkansas among others. Hudl

D’Vion Harris Of the redshirt freshmen defensive ends, Harris is one I am most excited to see. I expect him to be the backup R behind Mafe this upcoming season. As a senior in high school he totaled 125 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, and eight sacks total. Harris chose the Gophers over offers from Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, Louisville, and Purdue among others. I love Harris’ athleticism and think he has special potential. Keep an eye out for D’Vion Harris the next few seasons. Hudl

WHO'S COMING IN?

Jah Joyner A late addition to the 2019 class, Joyner committed right before the December signing day after de-committing from Boston College. He was given a 5.6 rating from Rivals and was the 40th ranked weakside defensive end in the nation. Joyner committed to Minnesota over offers from Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, and Indiana as well as Boston College, of course. Joyner has great quickness for his size being all of 6’4” if not taller. If there is one incoming freshman that has a chance to play at defensive end, I am thinking Joyner due to his sheer size. Hudl

Gage Keys Keys is an early enrollee on campus joining the team in January. Also given a 5.6 Rivals rating, Keys pledged to Minnesota over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Maryland, and Rutgers for Power 5 teams but was receiving other interest from programs, including Ohio State and Penn State. Like Joyner, Keys has a huge frame at 6’5” and an ideal Division I length. I like Keys’ upside as a player however work as a pass rusher will be needed in order to be ready to play. I expect a redshirt year from Gage. Hudl

Jalen Logan-Redding Previously pledged to Missouri, Logan-Redding committed in mid-December after Missouri fired their previous head coach Barry Odom. Besides Missouri, Jalen also received offers from Notre Dame, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Iowa, and Texas among others. Rivals own Josh Helmholdt watched Logan-Redding in high school and had this to say: “He is a good athlete for the defensive end position with an intriguing frame who needs strength and technical development. There were too many times when Logan-Redding was unable to disengage from the offensive lineman and that led to a quiet night for the three-star defensively. He also played right tackle on offense and going both ways on a warm night may have contributed to his limited effectiveness on defense.” Sounds like he may still be a few years away from being ready. Hudl

Melle Kreuder Ranked as the No. 4 recruit in Germany, Kreuder was a consensus 3-star recruit. He is also a bit older than his fellow classmates, already being 21 years old before his “freshman” year in college. Kreuder boasts a unofficial broad jump of 10’2” and a vertical of 37 inches at 6’3”, 235-pounds. I wasn’t incredibly impressed with Kreuder’s film, however given his physical stature and strength he could be one that plays early if needed. Hudl